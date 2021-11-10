Udit Raj slams Bollywood, says Hollywood stars are “Dil Se Kalakaar”, defends Mia Khalifa





In an interview with a senior Sudarshan TV reporter, Congressman Udit Raj claimed he knew Hollywood (very well) andar himself, criticized Bollywood celebrities for “winning only for their sons” and criticized the reporter for asking about pornstar Mia. Khalifa. Abhay Pratap Singh took to Twitter to share an excerpt from the interview where Udit Raj can be seen getting aggressive and asked the reporter to come out. ‘, -‘ .. pic.twitter.com/UQ8hUdFQl1 Abhay Pratap Singh (@IAbhay_Pratap) November 9, 2021 Singh asked Raj about the involvement of Hollywood and foreign celebrities in the farmer protests. He also asked why the Congress Party supported Rihanna and Mia Khalifa’s (paid) Tweets. To this, Udit Raj said it was the media sponsored by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and IT Cell that reacted to their Tweets first. The reporter then said that the Tweets were created by foreign celebrities to stir up unrest in India. Getting aggressive from that point on, Udit Raj yelled, Ek Tweet se kya hota hai? (How important is a Tweet?) He further claimed that he knew Hollywood inside out. The congressman added that Hollywood celebrities are real artists. Vo log dil se kalakar hai (They are artists at heart), said Udit Raj. Bollywood busy promoting its sons Speaking in defense of foreign celebrities, the congressman also denigrated Bollywood for allegedly being silent on the farmers’ protest. Jo humare film industry ke log hai unki zameer mar gaya hai (The conscience of our Bollywood industry is dead), said Udit Raj. He further alleged that the Bollywood industry does no charity and has not bothered to take a stand for the farmers. Main unko kabhi acha nahi maanta (I never considered them good), added the congressman. Read about Hollywood celebrities. No one in Hollywood works or promotes their children. Instead, they are building colleges and universities with the money they earn, Udit Raj added. Jibing against Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Raj added: He’s so old, yet he makes money for his son and to promote him. “This is not what is happening in Hollywood,” said the Congress leader. Udit Raj is triggered when asked about Mia Khalifa The Sudarshan reporter then asked Udit Raj whether Mia Khalifa was a Hollywood star. The congressional leader, baffled by the question, attacked the journalist and defended Mia Khalifas. The two then got into a fight over who had all come out to support Hollywood celebrities. Aapke hisaab se murkho can’t stand me Tweet kiya? (Do you think only Fools came out in favor of Tweets?) Singh asked. As soon as Udit Raj said yes, the reporter removed his phone to show a Tweet of support from Udit Raj himself. Aap bhi murkh hai? (So ​​are you a jerk too?) Asked the reporter. Losing his composure, Udit Raj asked the reporter to come out and asked him never to show up again. In the longer video shared by the reporter on YouTube in July, Udit Raj was caught on camera threatening the SC / ST Act reporter. Udit Raj threatened SC / ST Act reporter In May, the Congress leader prevented the journalist from broadcasting his interview. He also threatened to jail the journalist under the SC / ST law if he dared to disclose the interview. The reporter had shared his allegations against Udit Raj with OpIndia.

