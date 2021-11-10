Killington Cup lineup will include OAR, DJ Z-Trip and G Love





Downhill ski weekend and live music over Thanksgiving weekend, November 27-28. Champion Mikaela Shiffrinon on the slalom course. Courtesy photos. Tickets are available by visitingwww.killington.com/worldcup Vermont Business Magazine VermontKillington Hotel, the largest ski and snowboarding destination in eastern North America and part of POWDR, announced 2021 entertainment lineupHomeLight Killington Cup. Taking place on November 27-28, the return of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will bring together the world’s fastest technical alpine skiers ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics with music, events, camaraderie and Moreover. Killington will host free concerts on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage throughout the weekend featuring OAR, DJ Z-Trip and G Love. OAR, who was previously the headliner of the 2016 World Cup, will headline Saturday’s event. Hailing from Rockville, Maryland, OAR has spent more than 25 years touring together, selling out twice at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times. RAME The group’s three most recent albums debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 list. DJ Z-Trip, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is known the world over for his unique style and has collaborated with some. some of the biggest in the industry like Bassnectar, Rakim and many others. He’s performed at some of the biggest music festivals in the world including Coachella, Lollapalooza, SXSW and more. This year’s World Cup entertainment is sure to create serious excitement as we watch some of the world’s best skiers here in Killington, said Amy Laramie, Director of Communications, Events and Special Projects for Killington Resort. . While we can’t start the weekend with a bib and fireworks display due to limited athlete access due to Covid protocols, the energy surrounding the weekend is truly unmatched on the racing circuit. Highlights of the 2021 HomeLightKillington Cup include: Saturday November 27: Village Festival and giant slalom races from 10:00 a.m. with DJ Z-Trip between descents

Performing SRO after the second round

Wobbly Barn Party Post-Race Party presented by Bud Light Seltzer Sunday November 28: Village Festival and slalom races from 9.45 a.m. with G Love between descents We are delighted to welcome this Thanksgiving weekend tradition again after a year off due to the pandemic, said HerwigDemschar, chairman of the local Killington World Cup organizing committee. The event is an incredible way to kick off the ski season, with fans cheering on the world’s fastest female skiers, a party environment like no other and incredible music. The full weekend schedule is available atKillington.com/worldcup. The 2021 HomeLightKillington Cup is a fully paid event, a change from events in previous years. All participants will need a general admission ticket, grandstand ticket or VIP ticket to enter the festival village, concerts and spectator areas. General admission tickets are available online in advance for $ 5, with all proceeds going to theKillington World Cup Foundation, which supports the hosting of athletes and provides grants to support winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. A limited number of grandstand tickets are still available for purchase, providing an unprecedented location to view the giant slalom and slalom races. Killington’s priority is to protect the well-being of spectators, athletes and staff throughout the duration of the HomeLightKillington Cup. Steps taken to prioritize the well-being of the community include ticketing for the entire event, including general admission to control attendance and the requirement for proof of vaccine or a Covid-19 test negative within 72 hours before the event from spectators. For more information on Killington Resort and the 2021HomeLightKillington Cup, please visitkillton.com/worldcup. About Killington Resort Killington Resort is a four-season destination located on 3,000 acres in the heart of the Green Mountains of central Vermont. Known as the Beast from the East, Killington has 92 miles of diverse snow sports grounds spread across six peaks, including Pico Mountain, served by the most extensive ski lift network and snowmaking system in the world. eastern North America. After the snow melts, Killington offers an 18-hole championship golf course, the family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center, 35 miles of mountain biking trails with an expansion underway with Gravity Logic, as well as 15 miles of hiking trails. The seemingly endless options of dining and lodging have made Killington a world-class destination for East Coast skiers and cyclists for over 60 years. Killington is part of the POWDR portfolio. Visitwww.killington.comfor more information and to be social with # beast365. Source: KILLINGTON, Vermont (November 8, 2021) Killington HotelTickets for the HomeLightKillingtonCup are available atwww.killington.com/worldcup.

