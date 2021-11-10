Dean Stockwell: cult independent character actor who refused to fit in | Movies

Dean Stockwell was the child actor in countless 1940s studio films, who arguably never quite got over this brutal apprenticeship, especially as the system quickly saw audiences love it when he cried. . Stockwell still had to burst into tears, he remembered hearing Elia Kazan tell him to think of a dying puppy just before a catch. He got past his sweet, cherubic gazes into the closed and somewhat damaged beauty of a young actor who didn’t entirely fit the lead male model of the old-fashioned studio system, nor the new wave scene. and the counterculture in which his contemporary Dennis Hopper caused a stir. .

He survived … Stockwell as a child star in 1946. Photograph: Greenhouse Images / Rex / Shutterstock

Despite a brief stoppage of show business in the 60s to explore his hippie side, Stockwell received a regular television paycheck for the rest of his life and for all of his periodic depression over the state of his film career, found that he was continually in demand as a character actor robust in his middle years, achieving cinephile respect for working with Wim Wenders, David Lynch, William Friedkin, Jonathan Demme, Robert Altman and Francis Ford Coppola. He was the kind of supporting actor who gave texture and authenticity to a film, especially for a certain type of independent American Gothic.

Another career high … Stockwell as Walt, with Harry Dean Stanton as Travis, in Paris, Texas.

Photograph: 20 Century Fox / Sportsphoto / Allstar

Perhaps the starting point of Stockwell’s cult icon status was his role as a child star in the deeply strange and intriguing film. The Boy with the Green Hair (1948), directed by Joseph Losey (at the time before the McCarthyite Witch Hunt chased Losey out of Hollywood): It’s the kid who is bullied because his hair turns green, apparently from the trauma of being a war orphan, and the conspicuous point of this strange story is its anti-war message. And yet this fantastic fable (the kind of film that might have interested Powell and Pressburger) is susceptible to many variations of reading. The shameful hell of being different in conformist America? Green as a metaphor for red? Or black? Or maybe it’s a parable of the outlier visibility of fame, especially child-actor celebrity, the green-haired trauma Stockwell took with him into brooding adulthood. Later, Stockwell played Billy the Kid in Dennis Hoppers’ The Last Controversial and Experimental Film in 1971, a film whose counter-cultural trippinism may have underscored Stockwell’s sense of his own alienation, despite his own fierce defense of this. film and the talent of Dennis Hoppers in general.

Remembering Dean Stockwell: Blue Velvet and Quantum Leap actor dies aged 85

It was in the 1980s that Stockwell’s film career resurfaced as a character player, possibly most notably in Wim Wenderss Paris, Texas, that most European perspective of Americanity in which Stockwell played Walt, the The runaway’s patient brother, haunted Travis, played by Harry Dean Stanton. Stockwells Walt is the straight-arrow guy who is concerned and angered by the mute weirdness of his brothers: Stockwell was of course destined to be eclipsed by Stanton and the role could be (without charity) seen as another indicator of Stockwells’ ne not fitting into the right either. or transgressive worlds and yet he brought a real presence to the play: his worry and his own unspoken emotional pain was the foundation upon which Traviss’s story was placed.

Convincing … Stockwell in Blue Velvet, 1986. Photograph: De Laurentiis / Kobal / Rex / Shutterstock

This was also true of his performance as Dr. Yeuh in David Lynch’s flawed version of Dune the same year, the film that was effectively his return to the cinema: the personal doctor of the Atreides house whom he must betray under the watchful eye. constraint. In 1985 he was the sneaky criminal lawyer Grimes in William Friedkins To Live and Die in LA, the lawyer who works for the counterfeiter the police try to bring down and end up reluctantly aiding law enforcement, everything while retaining his essential amoral indifference. on each side. But it was a year after Stockwell realized what could be his masterpiece: his role as Ben in David Lynchs Blue Velvet, who played a irresistibly bizarre lip-syncing version of Roy Orbisons in dreams.

The 1980s ended when Stockwells brushed against Oscar glory and perhaps the closest he had ever seen to a conventional showcase of Hollywood glamor. His Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as mafia boss Tony The Tiger Russo in Jonathan Demmes’ 1988 black comedy Married to the Crowd came alongside another haunted former child actor River Phoenix, nominated for Sidney Lumets Running on Empty. Stockwell is the wiseguy hitting Michelle Pfeiffer’s gangster-husband; she finds herself under investigation by the police and Tiger is also interested, possibly sexual, perhaps just to make sure she doesn’t report anyone. It was a strong, confident performance from Stockwell who, despite his status as a supporting actor, was in the unusual position of outshining all of the other men on screen. In some ways, it was a shame that he couldn’t cultivate a career as an actor on par with the actor who played his murder victim here: Alec Baldwin.

The 1990s saw Stockwell play strong supporting roles in Robert Altmans The Player and Francis Ford Coppolas The Rainmaker, although they did not tap into that store of emotional pain and hurt that Wenders or Lynch saw. But Stockwell was going to be the face of a certain strain of alternative American cinema: the insane outsider.