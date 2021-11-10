Winner of the Inside Noble Peace Award, Malala Yousafzai’s wedding to Aseer Malik: the celebrities for their wishes





Pakistani activist, Malala Yousafzai is known for her advocacy for human rights, especially for the education of women and children. She had fought for the education of women in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, where the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan had banned girls from going to school. She is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and has worked for the well-being of women for years. In the recent turn of events, Malala got married to Aseer Malik and the world is celebrating her wedding. For non-scholars, on October 9, 2012, after taking an exam, while on a bus in Pakistan’s Swat district, Malala and two girls were shot dead by a Tehrik-I Taliban Pakistan sniper. in order to get revenge for his activism. The bullet had hit Malala in the head, putting her in dire straits. She was later taken to Birmingham, UK, where her condition improved. This has garnered her international support, making her the voice of women across the world. Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Happy Photo With ‘Naani’ Jaya Bachchan The Duo Look Super Cute A few hours ago, Malala Yousafzai shared a series of photos of her intimate Nikaah ceremony with the director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Aseer Malik. While some photos were from their post-wedding photoshoot, others were from her Nikaah ceremony. Sharing the photos, Malala tweeted: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I got married to be lifelong partners. We had a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are delighted to walk together for the onward journey. ” For her wedding, Malala opted for a subtle pink salwar gold embroidered costume zari at the hem with her head covered in her dupatta. She completed her look with nude makeup and a mang teeka. On the other hand, her fiance, Aseer, wore a black suit. Their wedding photos and videos have taken the internet by storm. To verify! Recommended Reading: Shakti Mohan Shares Her Wish To Eat Her Nephew, Aryaveer, Herself “Creepy Maasi” Their photographer, Malin Fezehai, shared some photos and videos from their post-wedding shoot and wrote a long note on his IG account. Sharing how she followed Malala’s work and never thought she would photograph her wedding, Malin wrote: “Along with the rest of the world, I started following @malala’s story almost a decade ago, after her heartbreaking defense of educating women and girls and seeing her become the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in history. Never in my wildest dreams have I thought that our paths would cross and that I would photograph her wedding. Sharing that she has been a part of Malala’s fund and campaigns for six years and feels proud to be a part of her marriage, Malin concluded: “For the past 6 years, I have worked with the @malalafund, traveling the world with the fund they established to expand their mission to educate girls around the world. So today it is an honor for me to be here in Birmingham, for an intimate gathering of family and friends, to celebrate the union of Malala and Asser. As soon as Malala Yousafzai announced her wedding, her social media platforms were inundated with congratulatory messages from around the world. Priyanka Chopra picked up her stories on IG and wished Malala the start of a new chapter in her life. She wrote: “Congratulations @malala I wish you so much joy and happiness … You are an absolute sight.” Canadian vlogger and talk show host Lilly Singh, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and others congratulated the couple. Congratulations to Malala and Aseer! Read more: Bipasha Basu Shares Hilarious Pillow Fight Video With Husband Karan Singh Grover SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

