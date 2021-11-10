Amitabh Bachchan’s message will make you laugh out loud





Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan ) Strong points Big B shared a photo of himself on Wednesday

He can be seen wearing a leather jacket in the photo

He accompanied his photo with a ROFL legend New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has dominated the social media game and how. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor’s posts still strike a chord with fans. And his last upload to Instagram will prove us right. Amitabh Bachchan simply shared a photo with the actor’s back facing the camera. Sounds normal, right? But, wait, there is a catch. He wants us to focus on something else. The clue is in the legend. Read is here. In show business, you never turn your back on the public … Unless you want to show something else. Now, if you take a close look at the picture, you will understand what Big B is talking about. The actor sports his neon shoes. Actor Ranveer Singh was the first to leave a comment below the photo. He wrote, The G, with a crown emoji. Amitabh Bachchan chose an all-black outfit for this outing. And, we have to add that he nailed it once again. Looked: Amitabh Bachchan has a thing for shoes. We don’t say that. His messages are. Here is an image clicked on the backgrounds of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. We see the actor dressed in a finely tailored three-piece suit. And, oh my boy. Can not miss his choice of shoes – a pair of sneakers. Costume wahi hain bus boot badal dia [I have just changed the boots, this time] his legend read. How can we miss that of Amitabh Bachchan nichay hara boot, upar matching costume [Green boot with matching suit] Publish? Again, this is from the sets of KBC. Well, this is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has won our hearts with this game of subtitles. Discover this snapshot shared by the actor from one of his films. Here it looks like Amitabh Bachchan is kicking someone. Now it’s time for the legend. Umaar ho gai hain, Bhai sahab, lekin laah abhi bhi chal rahi hain [I may be old, but can still kick strong], he writes in Hindi. Amitabh Bachchan will then appear on Brahmastra.

