Paul Rudd is “the sexiest man in the world”





Rudd earned the honor from People magazine, which was unveiled in a feature length comedy sketch of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night. Colbert put Rudd through a series of “sexuality” tests, including a physical exam, a Westminster Dog Show-style jury, and photo ops as a construction worker and monk, to show if he could do anything. sexy thing. It culminated with Rudd pouring a gallon of water over his head, “Help me I’m drowning in sensuality.” After all the tests, a serious-looking Colbert told Rudd that he “had tested negative for sexy,” and as the actor began to walk away with apparent disappointment after thanking Colbert for the opportunity, Colbert and a room full of people dressed in white coats begin to applaud. “There is nothing sexier than humility … and you did!” Colbert said, “Paul, you are the sexiest man in the world.” “Am I the sexiest man in the world ?!” Rudd exclaimed in shock as he covered his mouth before being crowned, complete with flowers and a beauty pageant banner reading “THE SEXEST MAN ALIVE”. The star “Clueless” told People Magazine he hopes to be invited to “some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan”. “I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own it. I’m not going to try and tell myself ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made,” Rudd told the magazine. Rudd stars in Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which is slated to hit theaters later this month. He also starred in “Role Models”, which he helped write, and starred as Mike Hannigan on the hit sitcom “Friends”.

