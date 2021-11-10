Disney + Day is Friday: exclusive entertainment, new subscriber special and more

STATEN ISLAND, NY To commemorate the second anniversary of Disney +, subscribers and fans alike can enjoy exclusive offers, surprise moments, exclusive entertainment, content premieres and more during Disney + Day on Fridays. And there is a new offer for those who are not currently subscribed to the streaming service.

If you’re already a subscriber, you’ll have immediate access to new releases from major Disney brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. On Friday, all you need to do is log into your Disney + account to view all of the content.

But if you are not a current subscriber, you can still participate. Disney is offering a subscription agreement for new and old subscribers by Sunday, November 14. If you register, you’ll only pay $ 1.99 for the first month, then $ 7.99 per month, the regular monthly price.

You can register on www.DisneyPlus.com/DisneyPlusDay and participate in all the Disney + Day celebrations.

The first Disney + Day will be a large-scale celebration of our subscribers across the company, said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. This Appreciation Day brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the world with the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual event that will be amplified in our businesses. global.

Here are the Disney + Day content premieres on Friday:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

The beloved Disney adventure film for the whole family Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers.

The new original Disney + Home movie Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular vacation franchise.

A brand new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozens’ beloved snowman telling several classic Disney tales like only he can.

Disney’s home streaming debut + Walt Disney Animation Studios fan favorite shorts including Frozen Fever, Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short Get A Horse! and more.

A Ciao Alberto animated short from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s hit animated film Luca.

A new short film from The Simpsons that pays homage to the flagship brands of Disney +.

The first five episodes of the second season of The World According to National Geographic’s Jeff Goldblum.

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of legendary Star Wars bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + with an exciting look to the future.

Dopesick, an original series with Michael Keaton.

A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney + movie concert experience.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special retracing the creation of the recent Marvel Studios theatrical release.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of the MCU’s epic Hawkeyes moments in preparation for the upcoming Disney + Original Series.

The 2007 live-action fantasy romantic comedy / musical Enchanted film, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie Spin, in which Rhea, a Native American teenager, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her.

All episodes of season 3 of Fancy Nancy, which will launch with its premiere on Disney Junior.

Consumers can use the service on a wide range of mobile and connected devices, including game consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs. It’s available on almost all major mobile and connected TV devices, with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Sony. You can go here for a full list of supported devices.

For a better deal all around, you can also get a package that includes Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN + for $ 13.99 per month.

And if you’re planning on celebrating at theme parks, Disney + members with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservations for the day will get special perks. Members and their travel party can enter all theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the regular park opens.

If you’re visiting Disney Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, guests are also greeted with a blue carpet experience, including special photo opportunities at the parks. Subscribers will also be able to take advantage of free downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken at select locations.

MORE WAYS TO CELEBRATE

From November 12-14, over 200 AMC theaters will celebrate Disney + Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite movies. Each film will feature a surprise short film. Guests will not know which film is screened until the screening begins.

Tickets for these surprise screenings are $ 5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney + poster and a special concession offer with the purchase of their ticket. A list of participating AMC locations can be found here.

Subscribers can enjoy more special benefits from their homes with free shipping on shopDisney from November 12-14. ShopDisney is also rolling out new, customizable products from its top brands for a limited time, including short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts for kids. and adults of Disney + favorites like Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Loki.

To celebrate Disney + Day, Disney Publishing Worldwide will offer Selected eBooks at 99 cents from November 8 to 17. Fans can discover the stories behind their favorite Disney + series, including Loki, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Mandalorian.

Disney Also Partners With Funko To Offer Exclusive 10% Discount Disney + products from 12 to 14 Nov on Funko.com. Customers can use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on funko.com, and the discount will be automatically applied when paying in store.

WizKids is offering an exclusive 5% discount on Disney products and a Marvel giveaway with purchase from November 8 to 14 Shop.WizKids.com. Customers will use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on Shop.WizKids.com.

FOLLOW ANNALIZE KNUDSON ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.