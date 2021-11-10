Harrdy Sandhu praises 1983 co-star Ranveer Singh, reveals if he’s ready to do more Bollywood movies in the future

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is currently being praised for his latest track “Bijlee Bijlee”, is thrilled with the release of his Bollywood debut album “83”, which revolves around India’s historic World Cup victory. world of cricket in 1983.

In the film, Harrdy plays the role of legendary cricketer Madan Lal. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the tournament team.

In a recent interview with ANI, Harrdy opened up about working with Ranveer in the film. He shared that Ranveer taught him a lot about acting.

“Working with Ranveer was amazing. I had so much to learn from him. He is so hardworking and dedicated and sabse achi baat hai if you are going to ask him anything about work or acting. A super entertaining and fun person with who to work, ”he told ANI.

Harrdy added that Ranveer thinks the movie is one of the best sports movies to date.

“I’m very glad the movie is finally about to release. We’ve been waiting a long time, do saal nikal gye. I’m so excited. I had a word with Ranveer the other day and he saw the movie and he told me it came out amazing, one of the best sports movies to date, he said. It comes out on December 24th, so I hope for the best, “he said. he shares.

While Harrdy is excited about his upcoming films, he shared that music was always his priority.

“Focusing mostly on the music first, then looking for good good good scripts to work as an actor. Film mein zyada time lagta hai and then you lose the music. But if there is a good one. scenario that I love, so I would love to go ahead, ”he added.

Speaking about his latest Punjabi number ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, Harrdy shared that he wanted to do this song as soon as he heard his beats.

“We have a studio where there is a studio for recording and another is a living room. So I was in the living room and B Praak, Jaani and two young guys Hunny and Bunny were in the studio … they were playing a guitar track and B Praak paji, he added a beat to it … as soon as I heard it I thought wow, what a beat. So I quickly went to the studio and said ye mera gaana hoga, i will do it, i will, ”he shared.

The song also marks the music video debut of Palak Tiwari, the daughter of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari, who Harrdy says has a bright future ahead of him.

“Palak was amazing. Agar aap dekhe for her first clip of how she performed, she looks gorgeous in the video, she was so easy to work with, very focused. It was great working with her. has a very bright future, ”he said.

In the clip for the upbeat number, Harrdy and Palak look super hot with their killer moves, although they got way too cold while filming the song in Russia during the winters.

“We shot it in Russia because we wanted an international vibe for our video. By please agar Russia mein jaana hai toh garmi mein shoot karke aana, humari jo band baji hai na thand mein, oye hoye hoye hoye. Bahot zyada thand thi and because of the outfits we couldn’t wear underwear and warmers and it was just too cold, ”he added.

Harrdy also revealed that he has another song ready for release, once ’83’ is released.

“We went to Russia to shoot two songs. One is ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and the other we will be releasing after the release of ’83’,” he signed.

– By Jigyasa Kakwani