Prince Harry says Megxit is a misogynistic term aimed at his wife Meghan | Prince harry





Prince Harry has said the word Megxit, used by the British press to describe the decision of him and his wife Meghan to step down from royal duties, is a misogynistic term. He said the word was an example of hate online and in the media. Maybe people know it and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and he grew up and grew into mainstream media. But it started with a troll, Harry said. He did not develop. Harry made the comments while speaking on a panel called Internet Lie Machine, hosted by US magazine Wired, in which he said he told Twitter boss Jack Dorsey the day before the Capitol riots on January 6 that its platform allowed the staging of a coup d’etat. This email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since, Harry said. Harry and Meghan, formerly known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California last year to lead more independent lives. Harry said part of the reason for their departure was the racist treatment of Meghan, whose mother is black and whose father is white, by the British tabloids. A study released in October by social media analytics service Bot Sentinel identified 83 accounts on Twitter that it said were responsible for 70% of hate content and disinformation targeting Meghan and Harry. Referring to the study, Harry said on Tuesday that perhaps the most worrying part was the number of British journalists who interacted with them and amplified the lies. But they regurgitate these lies as the truth. Harry and Meghan have since campaigned against social media negativity which they say affects people’s mental health. Harry on Tuesday called the disinformation a global humanitarian crisis. Speaking of his mother, Princess Diana who died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi, Harry added: I learned from an early age that the incentives to post aren’t necessarily aligned with incitement to truth. I know the story too well. I lost my mother to this self-made rage, and I’m obviously determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same. With Reuters

