Dean Stockwell, child actor turned “Quantum Leap” star, dies at 85

Dean Stockwell, who began his seven-decade acting career as a child in the 1940s and went on to play key roles in films such as “A Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in 1962 and “Blue Velvet “in 1986, while making his mark on television. , most notably as cigar smoker Al Calavicci in the hit sci-fi series “Quantum Leap”, died on Sunday. He was 85 years old.

His death was confirmed by Jay Schwartz, a spokesperson for the family, who did not say where Stockwell died or specify a cause.

Stockwell had a hot and cold relationship with acting that took him out of the show business for years. But he nonetheless amassed over 200 film and television acting credits from 1945 to 2015, as well as occasional stage roles.

As a child, he appeared alongside some of the biggest stars of the era, including Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra in “Anchors Aweigh” in 1945, when he was not yet 10 years old. Stockwell was blessed with a handsome, angular and robust appearance as a young man and distinguished maturity later, attributes that made him suitable for all kinds of roles.

On several occasions Stockwell lost interest in the profession he was almost born into, escaping to work in the railroads and real estate and, in the 1960s, to immerse himself in the counterculture. He also had several career recoveries, notably in the 1980s, when he played defining roles in films like Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas"; David Lynch's "Dune" and "Blue Velvet" (as the menacing and eccentric henchman of a drug dealer played by Dennis Hopper) and "Married to the Mob" by Jonathan Demme, in which his performance as a mob boss earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

As the son of actors – his father Harry Stockwell and mother Elizabeth Veronica have appeared together on stage and in films, and Harry Stockwell provided the voice of Prince Charming in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “from Walt Disney – Dean Stockwell had little appearance of a typical childhood before he started playing.

He first appeared on Broadway in 1943, at the age of 7, in “The Innocent Voyage”. (His older brother, actor Guy Stockwell, who died in 2002, was also part of the cast.) Dean Stockwell was recruited by a Hollywood talent scout and his film career began in 1945, when he appeared in “The Valley of Decision”. with Gregory Peck and Greer Garson, and in “Anchors Aweigh”.

Stockwell was immediately praised for his skills, winning a special Golden Globe award for "Gentleman's Agreement" in 1947. Reviewing the film "Kim" in 1950, the New York Times' Bosley Crowther hailed his performance as "delightfully robust and solid," adding, "The little dean shows true tenderness." Other Times reviews of his performance as a child called his work 'touching', "commendable" and "comfortable".

Robert Dean Stockwell was born March 5, 1936 in Los Angeles. His parents divorced when he was 6 and he spent most of his childhood with his mother and brother. He would later say that he considered the directors and the main actors on the set to be father figures.

He would appear in 19 films before he turned 16, when he first quit acting. Retired as a child, he took little pleasure in acting, seeing it as an obligation imposed on him by others, he said in an interview with Turner Classic Movies in 1995.

“If it had been up to me, I would have been beside myself at the age of 10,” he said.

After graduating from high school at age 16 – as a child actor he received three hours of schooling while working – Stockwell realized he had little training to do anything else. He went from one small job to another before reluctantly resuming the profession of actor in 1956, at the age of 20.

One of his biggest roles in his twenties was alongside Jason Robards, Katharine Hepburn and Ralph Richardson in the 1962 film version of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”, in which he played the son cadet, Edmund Tyrone. He, Robards and Richardson shared an acting award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Other notable roles from this period include “Compulsion” (1959), a fictional version of a well-known murder case, in which he and Bradford Dillman played the killers of a young boy; and “Sons and Lovers” (1960), based on the novel by DH Lawrence.

Later in the 1960s, Stockwell found solace in the counterculture movement and hippie ethics.

“My career was going well, but I wasn’t getting anything out of it personally,” he told The Times in 1988. “What I was looking for I found in another place, which was in this revolution. The 60s. allowed me to experience my childhood as an adult and that kind of freedom, imagination and creativity that sprung up all around was like a childhood for me.

After a few years of hiatus, he returned to acting, only to learn that his absence had led Hollywood casting agents to forget him. For about a frustrating dozen years, he struggled to land roles, appearing in fringe films and performing in dinner theaters.

“I even heard about a casting reunion where the producer said, ‘We need a guy from Dean Stockwell,'” he told The Times in 1988. “Meanwhile, I couldn’t even be stopped. “

He quit gambling again in the early 1980s, moving to New Mexico to sell real estate. His next comeback will be his biggest hit, starting a decade of his most critically acclaimed work.

In 1988 he was acclaimed and Oscar nominated for his performance in “Married to the Mob”. The following year he was chosen for “Quantum Leap”.

The show, seen on NBC from 1989 to 1993, starred Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett, a scientist who, due to a botched time travel experiment, spends his days and nights traveling back to the world. time to assume the identity of other people. Stockwell portrayed Admiral Al Calavicci, described by John J. O’Connor of The Times in a 1989 review as “Sam’s wise colleague, who hangs around the edges of every episode, setting the scene and commenting on the action.” . Stockwell, O’Connor wrote, was “Mr. Bakula’s indispensable co-star.”

Stockwell has been nominated four times for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Quantum Leap”. He never won an Emmy, but he did win a Golden Globe in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and two children, Austin and Sophie Stockwell.

In an interview with The Times in 1987, Stockwell said his approach as an actor has not changed since he was a child.

“I haven’t changed a bit,” he said. “My way of working is still the same as at the beginning: totally intuitive and instinctive.

“But as you go through your life,” he added, “you compile so many millions of experiences and information that you become a richer vessel as a person. more experience. “