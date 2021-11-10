PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/7/21 (Tam Tam Drummers returns to Harambe, Movie Magic dazzles Chinese theater, etc.)





Hello from a sunny day to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Harambe’s Tam Tam Drummers are back in Africa, and they’ve come ready to dance! Drum beats filled the streets of Harambe as this interactive entertainment invited guests of all ages to join. Primeval Whirl is almost completely extinct in DinoLand, as the last debris is cleared away. Building walls still surround the back of the Restaurantosaurus in front of the DINOSAUR. Recently, walls were removed from the front of the restaurant to reveal a revamped outdoor seating area. A brightly colored lithograph depicting the Tree of Life and the Merry Menagerie arrived at Discovery River Trading Co. near the entrance. While walking to EPCOT, progress on the catwalk in front of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Journey of Water advance. A new Magicband ‘Your buddy, Sully’ has crashed through the doors of Pin Traders. A rhinestone castle pin is also available from Pin Traders. Heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the evening, a Mickey Mouse “Merry” Christmas beanie shirt adorns the walls of Legends of Hollywood for $ 36.99. Kids have a new “AVENGERS” leggings (with pockets!) At Keystone Clothiers for $ 29.99. Our Universe’s “Higher, Further, Faster” Youth Shirt can be found over the leggings for $ 29.99. Walt’s “Florida Project” Magicband has hit the shelves at Darkroom. Hollywood & Vine is now announcing the Seasonal Meal at Minnie’s Holiday Dine. A new pair of Star Wars ears adorn the shelves at Tatooine Traders alongside the latest Ashoka Tano ears. Grim, smiling ghosts have left the MuppetVision 3D mansion, and the regular pre-show has returned to the attraction. New “First Order” merchandise has burst into First Order Cargo in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The “Encanto” posters replaced the Star Wars “Visions” posters that lined the avenue in front of the Disney Jr. Dance Party. Ending our day on a high note, Movie Magic made a fantastic comeback at the Chinese Theater. Thanks for following up today! As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related

