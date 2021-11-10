Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, discusses paid family leave





Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke on Tuesday about her campaign for paid family leave, the fight for gender equality in American businesses and her own sanity.

“Paid time off, from my perspective, is just a humanitarian issue,” she said in a panel discussion at the DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday. The Duchess has lined up with members of Congress to advocate for a federal guarantee. Her remarks echo an open letter she wrote to lawmakers last month, urging them to recognize paid leave as a “national right.”

“It’s one of those issues that isn’t red or blue,” Meghan said. “It prepares us for economic growth and success, but it also allows people to have this very sacred time as a family.”

Meghan appeared at the New York summit alongside Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and chairman of Ariel Investments, whom the Duchess described as a friend and mentor. This kind of relationship is something they agreed is vital for women, and especially women of color, to have in their professional lives.

“I think with mentoring… what’s so precious is not just encouraging each other through the process of all the discriminations we may face or all the glass ceilings that exist,” Meghan said. “But really to be the person who says, ‘Let me make this phone call for you …’ Someone who has seasoned experience who is able to guide you in a very strong way.” The two also discussed how the idea of ​​”ambition” has been militarized against women, a “trigger word,” Meghan called, which is too often used to praise men and criticize women. “Why do we culturally equip girls and women to think that if you are ‘ambitious’ there is something negative about that? ” Towards the end of the discussion, event host Andrew Ross Sorkin moved from a question to Meghan about Archewell, the business she co-founded with her husband, Harry, to a question about her health mental. “Can I just ask you personally: do you feel better about everything? ” “Yeah, I feel a lot better about everything, thank you.”

