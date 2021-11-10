Vail Performing Arts Academy presents 70s fever! show this weekend





Students will perform a wide range of landmark songs from the 70s during this weekend performance.

Vail Performing Arts Academy / Courtesy Photo Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA) presents 70s fever! November 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. This production is a groovy review of your favorite Beatles hits, to Hair selections, to disco, interspersed with poetry by Shel Silverstein. The show features local students aged 8-16 and celebrates the academy’s 26th year by providing top-quality performing arts teaching and performance opportunities. Our shows are back at Center Vilar this fall and we couldn’t be more thrilled! said executive producer and founder Annah Scully. After all these months of restrictions, the VPAA is very grateful to once again bring our students and their audiences to this world-class venue. It should be noted that the VPAC requires proof of vaccination to enter, and for students too young to be vaccinated, masks will be mandatory for ages 2 to 11. For full requirements and to order tickets, visit vilarpac.org. Members of the public are encouraged to wear vintage 70s clothing and, if they wish, sing hits such as Let It Be, All You Need Is Love, Dancing Queen, Here Comes The Sun, I Will Survive and even more. The fever of the 70s! The show features local students aged 8-16.

Vail Performing Arts Academy / Courtesy Photo My favorite number on this show is Somewhere Over The Rainbow because it’s such a joyful and hopeful song, said student performer Ernst Kruger. Owen Ray loves Yellow Submarine because it is a very catchy song, and he is delighted that the audience is singing along with him. Sadie Solomon loves VPAA because it connects me with so many other actors from across the valley. Allie Jacobs said, I love all the songs from the 70s, just like my mom. This show is definitely one that will bring together many generations. For more information on VPAA, visit vpaa.org. Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA), a 501 (c) 3 registered Colorado nonprofit, was founded in 1995 and is dedicated to providing theatrical, educational and cultural experiences to the youth of the Eagle Valley.

