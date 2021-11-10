Real Bollywood Manager Checks The Facts On Netflix’s Call My Agent: “That Would Never Happen”





In an effort to build on internal IP, Netflix recently released the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Call My Agent. With Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Soni Razdan, Call my agent: Bollywood has been criticized by critics for its strong tone, poor handwriting, and for being generally inferior to the original.

The show is about a fictional Mumbai-based talent agency, and the trials and tribulations the central characters go through as they try to please their famous clients and also stay one step ahead of their colleagues. Bollywood is portrayed as a ruthless world in the series, with actors such as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal playing fictional versions of themselves in over-the-top storylines. For example, real couple Ali and Richa got their throats caught on set, while rivals Ila Arun and Lilette Dubey wash their dirty laundry in public at a prayer meeting for a recently deceased friend. In a new interview with Film Companion, Real Bollywood manager / agent ManpreetBacchharfact checked out the series Bacchhara worked with actors such as Irrfan Khan, Yami Gautam, Vijay Varma and many more. On the Call My Agent Bollywood show, some of the things we see the characters doing are actually management, but they call themselves agents and the rooting of the way Bollywood desi works is what the The show failed, she said, adding that in India, “We have a very administrative thinking process. “ Highlighting one scene in particular from the first episode of the six-part series, she said there was no way what was being shown could actually happen. In the episode, Dia Mirza does not show up for a commercial shoot, as she is busy practicing martial arts for an upcoming project, but her manager finds out about her no-show hours later. Bacchhardit, In fact, in the first episode of Call my agent Bollywood, we see that DiaMirza did not come for his commercial shoot and the agent / manager arrives 5 hours later and finds out. It would never happen. It is impossible that your talent has not manifested itself and everyone is waiting calmly. In her career, said Baschhar, she has done everything from trimming the nails of the stars to buying underwear for them. But it is worth it, because the work is extremely exciting and there are a lot of benefits.

