Teenager rescued by actors after SUV hits him in Brooklyn





GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) – A horrific accident has been filmed in Brooklyn, where an out of control SUV crashed into a car and then crashed into a teenage boy walking his dog. The new exclusive video captures the rush to save a 14-year-old boy trapped under the car. It was a monumental act of unity – foreigners trying to free Nam Phuong. When he got out he was seriously injured. “I just want to thank everyone who helped me, helped get my son out, pushed the car back so that we could get my son out,” said the victim’s father, Dat Phuong. Nam Phuong was walking with his dog on the sidewalk of West Second Street in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood on Monday evening. READ ALSO | Where are the most rats found in New York? Police said an 80-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet on Avenue X when the brakes stopped working. In the video, you can see her crash into a parked vehicle, then her Chevrolet ends up on top of Phuong. “This poor kid was screaming and his leg was hanging down underneath,” actor William DeMeo said. DeMeo was just around the corner of a building filming scenes for the television series Gravesend. He grew up in this neighborhood and appeared in The Sopranos and the movie Gotti. But it was the real deal. He, along with other members of the team, including actor John Camera, didn’t skip a beat. “We literally lifted the car up to two feet from the kid and he was bleeding from his head, he was on the floor, I was really nervous for him but I kept telling him everything was going to be fine,” DeMeo said. READ ALSO | Travis Scott pledges to cover funeral expenses for victims of Astroworld Fest At least 9 other people helped. “He was screaming and then the screams just got louder and I was like we had to take him out,” said Anthony Guarino, a Brooklyn resident. Nam Phuong remains in the hospital on Tuesday evening. He is in critical but stable condition. DeMeo tells Eyewitness News, as soon as he can, he plans to visit him in the hospital. “It’s a great feeling more than anything, even the show, to know that we were put there for a reason and that we were able to help someone,” DeMeo said. ———-

