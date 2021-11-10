“Squid Game” Director Predicts Second Season of Hit TV Show





Director Hwang Dong-hyuk attends a special event for the television series Squid Game in Los Angeles, California, United States on November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (Reuters) – The director of “Squid Game,” the South Korean dystopian television series on Netflix (NFLX.O), has expressed confidence that the hugely popular show will return for a second season. “We’re in talks for season two,” writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview Monday. “It’s all in my head. I have the base script, the general plan, so we’re in the brainstorming phase. “I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as to when, I can’t tell you now,” Hwang added. “He will come back, he will come back and do something for this world,” the director said, referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-Jae. Hwang, Lee and others involved with the show, one of Netflix’s biggest hits, attended a special screening in Hollywood on Monday to celebrate its success. “Squid Game”, in which people riddled with debt face each other in a deadly game for a fortune, notably inspired Halloween costumes and themed events at the United Nations World Climate Summit in Glasgow, in Scotland. “It’s so surreal,” Hwang said of the impact of his creation. “It’s almost like I live in a fantasy world myself.” “I just can’t believe this is happening,” actor Lee said. “I didn’t know or never imagined that it would make it this great. I never thought we would get so much love, so being here and standing in front of you, everything, I feel so grateful.” The success of the series echoes that of the 2020 Oscar winner “Parasite”, who also showed the gap between rich and poor in South Korea. Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays a contestant named Cho Sang-woo, said, “Everyone has this rage, but I think Koreans are really capable of expressing it honestly.” Report by Rollo Ross; Written by Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Karishma Singh Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/squid-game-director-predicts-second-season-megahit-tv-show-2021-11-09/

