Another Bollywood Biggie Takes the Direct OTT Route

While theaters have resumed operations across the country, the OTT fad has not died out and it seems to be the lucrative fad for some. Taking advantage of the same, another big Bollywood fan took the direct route to OTT.

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singhs Bob Biswas reportedly opted for a direct exit to OTT. Digital streaming rights would be bagged by Zee5. The film is funded by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

As the movie has big names, the aforementioned OTT platform is said to have sealed the deal. The manufacturers have yet to officially announce and are now looking for an ideal date. Abhishek Bachchan tries out the role of Bob Biswas, who is a popular character from Kahaani (2012) with Vidya Balan.

Bob Biswas is now the spin-off of the popular crime thriller character. Directed by Diya Ghosh, the filming of the film ended in December 2020.

