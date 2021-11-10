For the first time in his career, Kriti Sanon will do heavy action sequences for Vikas Bahl’sGanapath. And Kriti is smitten about her crazy avatar. This is my first real action movie. I had to prepare for it. I have never done an action before. I look athletic, but I’m not.

She considers herself lucky to be able to learn new skills while preparing for a character. It’s so good that we actors learn on the job and get paid for it. I enjoy the preparation process. I can do stunts, ride a bike, do a chase. I am delighted.

Kriti also reunites with her hero from her first film in Ganapath. I am working with Tiger Shroff after seven years. He was my first leader. We both grew up as actors and human beings. It’s like the good old days, but different.

The film is shot in the UK.

