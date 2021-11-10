High school musicals provide entertainment choices on weekends

This week, Hays High and Thomas More Prep-Marian Jr./Sr. High presents its fall musicals starting tonight at 7 p.m.

Urinetown, presented by Hays High School

Hays High presents his interpretation of Urinetown, a play originally written in 2001 by Greg Kotis. Urinetown is a satirical parody play that challenges social structure and corporate greed in a dystopian setting.

Director Alex Underwood describes the play as absurd and hilarious. The decision to produce a show as wild as this was made not only because of its excellent fit in the cast, but also as a follow-up to the more serious content of their spring production.

Our spring show was Rent, and it’s a beautiful show but it’s really pretty heavy and serious and it couldn’t be further from that, that’s what led us to this show because it’s something we all crave and need our world right now. said Underwood.

The play centers on a society that is taking extreme measures to solve a severe water shortage. To ensure that the crisis is under control, all citizens are required to use paid public toilets. The largest company has a monopoly on city facilities and is run by money-hungry CEO Caldwell B Cladwell, played by junior Seth Tripp and his right-hand man Penelope Pennywise played by Shirley Lee.

Carson Brooksher Sr. takes on the lead role of Revolutionary Leader Bobby Strong, who falls in love with CEO’s daughter Hope Cladwell, played by Devlyn Jochum.

Brooksher and Lee are no strangers to the limelight. The two performed lead roles in their spring musical and are both seasoned actors at the Hays High Theater. However, Jochum is playing in his first major role and Underwood has praised his effortless acclimatization to a new role.

Devlyn is just an exceptional singer, one of the strongest singers we have at Hays High actually, but it’s the first time we’ve seen her perform a lot and she’s so natural, she’s confident and totally takes herself. in hand, Underwood said. of the young singer and actress.

Another student who plays a major role is Seth Tripp, who plays the villain.

Seth created this scary kind of flamboyant character that’s really funny, and also right above it and he did a fantastic job, Underwood said.

Underwood shares that if there is anything he could share with the public, it is to defeat the title.

The show not only satirizes social structures, but it also satirises musical theater itself, Underwood said. One of the characters even jokes. I don’t think anybody is coming to see this musical and they ask why? and it’s like good, because of the subject and the title, it’s just awful

For those who are skeptical of attending a musical with such an outrageous title, Underwood comments,

We know, welcome to the show joke, like who would name a show Urinetown? It’s humor, so if you like that kind of humor, you’ll love the show.

The opening night will be at 7 p.m. tonight, followed by two performances on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and then end with their last show on Sunday at 2 p.m. sold for $ 10 at the door or on their website www.ticketsource.us/hays-high-school.

Shrek: The Musical, presented by Thomas More Prep-Marian Jr./Sr. High school

TMP Jr./Sr. High School presents Shrek: The Musical as a fall musical production.

Similar to the 2001 Dreamworks movie, Shrek: The Musical follows the story of Shrek, an outcast ogre living in solitude, suddenly disturbed by fairytale creatures banished from the surrounding town of Duloc. In search of the rights to his once-beloved swamp, Shrek sets out on a journey at Lord Farquaad’s behest to save a princess, accompanied by a loyal companion and occasional nuisance, Donkey.

Jensen Brull stars as Shrek, in an impressive ogre outfit designed by Pamela Grizzell, wife of director Travis Grizzell. The intricate make-up and prosthetic application are attributed to the parents of the cast as well as Nicole Dreiling and Alexandra Herrman, former student of the TMP theater.

Brull has been under the wing of its director from a young age, including an appearance in The Sound of Music. Grizzell shared that he loved seeing Brull grow into the young man he is today.

The motivation behind choosing Shrek as the fall musical was very similar to that of Hays High.

We did Le Creuset and The Phantom of the Opera last year during the pandemic, so everything was pretty dark, Grizzell said.

They were good shows, we had a great time, but we wanted to get out of it all, maybe we should get back to something fun and cartoonish, kids have been asking to do Shrek for a long time. moment

Alongside Brull, standout characters include Madelyn Seiler who plays Fiona, McKynlee Stecklein who plays the dragon, and Rebekah Schroeder who plays Shreks’ comedic companion Donkey making her debut.

She’s done tech and enlightenment for us in the past, but this year she just read really well for the role and made her junior debut, was excited, Grizzell explained.

Two vocal powers Seiler and Stecklein take the stage as strong female characters, Seiler as Fiona and Stecklein as Dragon.

Seiler appeared alongside Grizzell as a Guard in one of the first performances of Shrek: The Musical with the Hays Community Theater, and was recently cast for the role of Belle in the TMP production of Beauty and the Beast and her vocal performance as Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera was praised as hovering beyond the rafters of the Dreiling Theater.

From Stecklein, Grizzell shared his enthusiasm for crowds to experience his depiction of the Dragon in their production.

Vocally, she’s one of the best that has ever walked the halls here, she’s amazing, she really turns heads, said Grizzell.

Shrek’s Show Hours: The musical will run tonight through Saturday with curtain at 7 p.m. and Sunday with curtain at 2 p.m. The four shows will begin thirty minutes before the curtain at the Dreiling Theater located at TMP. Tickets can be purchased for $ 8 at the door or at https://www.tmp-m.org/o/tmpm/page/shrekthemusical.

I just want people to come out and go to the theater, Grizzell explained.

Shrek is always a great time and it’s one of those rare shows you can bring grandchildren, grandparents, the whole family and I promise you will have fun.