A nod to the study of the sports complex | New

CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Tax Court meeting in November saw big news for the county part of the Camp Landing Entertainment District project, as the court gave the green light to a feasibility study on the sports complex.

The study will be conducted by the Huddle Up Group, an Arizona-based consulting firm that studies the economic impact and viability of sports complexes and arenas across the country. Boyd County Economic Development Director Hunter Boyd said the study is expected to be completed within 45 to 60 days.

Boyd said that while Kentucky has a lot of focus on adventure tourism, like the Red River Gorge attractions or even Boyd County’s Off-Road Rush, sport tourism is increasingly a component. important to the growth of the overall tourism industry.

Come to think of it, so many people take their kids out of town to play in a sports tournament, they go out and spend money in hotels in other communities, eat in restaurants and go shopping, a t -he declares. With this opportunity, we could bring them here.

The location of a sports complex in the entertainment district could be the key to its success, Boyd said.

Anyone who’s been in a state basketball tournament knows you can play a game at 11 a.m. and then you have a lull until 6 p.m., he said. In some cities, it can be difficult to find something to kill the time. If you have it with all the attractions coming to the entertainment district, it is a game-changer.

The Huddle Up study will go through several stages, according to Boyd.

First, the company will analyze the region’s sports tourism index, i.e. the type of sports practiced, the number of people practicing them and what the market looks like in terms of competition from neighboring regions. Boyd said he collected the raw data on sports activities in the area.

Then they look at the plans of the facility to see what sports it can accommodate, according to Boyd, analyzing factors like size, if it’s indoor / outdoor / both, if it’s versatile. The company will then conduct a site visit to the region to see what the market looks like on the ground, Boyd said.

After that, a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis is done to see where they can improve the plans.

Finally, an implementation plan is developed and the cabinet will be on hand to assist the court in carrying out the plan if the court decides it is viable.

Boyd County Executive Judge Eric Chaney said the study should answer any questions people had about it a few months ago.

Huddle Up will give us a specific answer, he said.

But that’s not the only news from Camp Landing that came out of the reunion:

The court approved a release of $ 300,000 bond for the paving of county-owned portions of the entertainment district, beginning with renovations to the exterior of the Sears building and plans to investigate the future Farmers’ Market.

The court approved a construction management offer from Trace Creek Construction to oversee construction of the civic center, farmer’s market and animal shelter. Part of the bid included the sports complex and the highways department, but Chaney said this was removed due to the potential use of ARPA money and the different rules and standards for government procurement. federal.

