Aladdin celebrity Avneet Kaur makes Bollywood debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddique in Tiku Weds Sheru





Nawazuddin Siddique’s latest film, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring actress Avneet Kaur, has released its first posters, and they look promising. Kangana Ranaut’s first film is “Tiku Weds Sheru”, following her Padma Shri Prize and Dadasaheb Phalke Prize last month. Shiraz Khan Afghani nicknamed Sheru is played by Nawazuddin Siddique, while Tasleem Khan aka Tiku is played by Avneet Kaur. Both Nawazuddin and Avneet Kaur are dressed in classic outfits in their separate first look posters. The final poster shows the duo together, with Avneet wearing a sharara ensemble and chunky jewelry, and Nawazuddin wearing a festive green kurta with a car on his shoulder. Sharing the poster for his first look, Nawaz wrote: “Hum jab milte hai toh dil se milte hai, varna khwabo mein bhi mushkil se milte hai.“Avneet introduced his character like this:”Chalo toh chand tak, nahi toh sham tak. “ @manikarnikaFP @iavneetkaur @PrimeVideoIN #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/PIv5CLDanf – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 8, 2021 For the poster featuring him with Avneet, Nawazuddin wrote: “Aa riya hu, and it is a fact. “ @manikarnikaFP @iavneetkaur @PrimeVideoIN #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/xzgs21PBG3 – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 8, 2021 @manikarnikaFP @iavneetkaur @PrimeVideoIN #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/8TMvemYSfu – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 8, 2021 Sai Kabir, who directed Kangana ‘Ranaut’s’ Revolver Rani’, will direct ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. Production of the film began on Monday. Sharing the poster for the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Receiving the honor from Padma Shri on the same day as the start of my journey as a producer is extremely special to me… Sharing with you the first glimpse of my first venture in production under Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd …Tiku marries Sheru. Here is a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins … See you in theaters first. ”

