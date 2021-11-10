Lady Gaga and Adam Driver attend House of Gucci world premiere in London, reveal methods to Madness

Murder. Mystery. Fashion.

The red carpet was rolled out in London on Tuesday for the world premiere of House of Gucci, Lady Gaga’s second major film role.

But despite a star cast including Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, there was a question on everyone’s mind.

Did Lady Gaga really stay in character for 18 months?

Lady Gaga on the red carpet for the London premiere. ( Reuters: Henry Nicholls )

Exploring the 1995 for-hire murder of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Italian fashion dynasty, the film stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, his ex-wife who was later convicted of having orchestrated the hit.

“I had a romantic relationship with my character, Patrizia”, she told reporters in response to rumors.

“I had a romantic relationship with the script and plunged head-first into this world because she’s not like me.

“I don’t know where the 18 months come from. Nine months, yes, but double that, I don’t know.”

Earlier this month, the Star is Born actress saidBritish Vogueshe had ‘lived like Patrizia for a year and a half’, and ‘had spoken with an accent for nine months since’.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani (pictured) who was convicted of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband. ( IMDB )

What is House of Gucci already?

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film based on the book of the same name chronicles the notorious murder case that shocked Italy and its fashion industry in the 1990s.

Wearing an Italian accent, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani who married the Gucci family in 1972 when she married heir Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver. The couple divorced in 1994.

Patrizia Reggiani, played by Gaga, married the Gucci family in 1972. ( IMDB )

Talk to The Wall Street Journal last month, Gaga said she wanted to “make Patrizia a real person, not a caricature”.

“I thought the best way to honor Maurizio and the Italians was for my performance to be genuine, from a woman’s perspective,” she said.

“Not an Italian-American, but an Italian.”

What really happened?

At first, Maurizio and Patrizia seemed happy. Their rising wealth had bought them greatness most could only dream of properties around the world, a super yacht and a fleet of luxury cars (not to mention the coveted socialite status).

Maurizio was walking into his office in Via Palestro 20 in Milan when he was shot by an unidentified gunman. ( Wikimedia Commons )

“It’s better to cry in a Rolls Royce than to be happy on a bike,” Patrizia noted.

But below the surface, not everything was what it seemed.

Maurizio had taken a new wife. His expenses have increased.

On March 27, 1995, about a year after their divorce, the Gucci heir walked into his office in Via Palestro 20 in Milan as he shot by an unidentified gunman.

Patrizia, who had been less than subtle about her wishes for Maurizio’s death, was an immediate suspect. With little evidence, however, the matter has turned cold but it will not last.

PatriziaReggiani (center) was tried in 1998. ( Reuters )

In 1997, a denunciation led to Patrizia’s sensational arrest and trial, where it was revealed that she had hired four accomplices to commit the murder.

She spent 18 years in prison for orchestrating the coup and was released in 2016.

Naturally, not everyone is happy that the story is broadcast.

The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, founder of the luxury fashion house, made headlines earlier this year when they called on Scott to respect their family’s heritage.

One of Maurizio’s first cousins, Patrizia Gucci, feared the film would intrude into the privacy of Guccio Gucci’s heirs.

Gaga said she wanted to “make Patrizia a real person, not a caricature”. ( IMDB )

“They steal a family’s identity to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” she said.

“Our family has an identity, an intimacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a border that cannot be crossed.”

It didn’t stop the buzz, however

The red carpet was rolled out for the world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Tuesday, ahead of its theatrical debut later this month.

And just like the movie, the reviews have been a round.

Actors Jared Leto (left), Adam Driver and Lady Gaga arrive for the HouseofGucci premiere. ( Reuters: Henry Nicholls )

Entertainment Weekly nicknamed him “an absurdly pleasant Italian soap opera”, while the Observer called it “An overworked job without any discernible direction”.

And while Vanity Show Said Gaga “officially a Best Actress nominee”, the outlet noted that the film’s soundtrack and her wild wigs made it difficult “to take it seriously in the context of awards.”

ABC / Reuters

