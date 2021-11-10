MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Announce Multi-Year Marketing Partnership with BetMGM | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 9, 2021– Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with BetMGM, naming the sportsbook and entertainment games company an official sportsbook partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005575/en/ We are delighted to partner with BetMGM – a leader in the sports betting and entertainment games industry to bring them an unrivaled platform in sports and entertainment, said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships , MSG Entertainment. MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment are comprised of world-renowned brands that set the industry standards for excellence, exposure and engagement, making us ideal partners to help drive the continued growth of sports betting. . We’re excited to see the BetMGM brand connected to such an iconic space as Madison Square Garden, said Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer. New York is a critical state for the continued growth of BetMGM and I can’t think of a better way to start our relationship with the Empire State than to partner with The Worlds Most Famous Arena and their legendary team franchises. As part of the marketing partnership, BetMGM will benefit from substantial brand integration inside The Garden, including LED field and tape signage, GardenVision features and signage on cart stands at games. Knicks, as well as signage on the scoreboard and the Zamboni branding at the Rangers games. Additionally, BetMGM will be included in content on the official Knicks and Rangers digital channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and BetMGM customers will enjoy special opportunities to participate in premium experiences at Knicks and Rangers games. BetMGM will also feature prominently on MSG networks during live coverage of Knicks, Rangers, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders games, highlighted by a virtual blue line during Rangers games and advertising spots during television broadcasts. Additionally, BetMGM will appear on digital billboards outside of The Garden and MSG Networks, which are exposed to the millions of people who walk past The Garden every day. About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers, the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com. About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. Additionally, the company presents the original production Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and, through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Tao Group Hospitality is also under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com. About BetMGM BetMGM is a leading sports betting and entertainment gaming company, a pioneer in the online gaming industry. Born from a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all land and online sports betting from MGM Resorts in the United States, to major poker tournaments. and online gaming companies. Using state-of-the-art technology licensed from the United States, BetMGM offers online sports betting and gaming through market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information visit http://www.betmgminc.com/. 