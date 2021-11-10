





Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never hesitated to proclaim her love for her husband Nick Jonas. The actress has always expressed through her captions, words and images how much she loves her husband and always leaves us in a mess with their messages.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that her engagement ring is the most expensive piece of jewelry for her. Speaking of which, she started off by saying that if she doesn’t mention the engagement ring as her darling piece, her husband will kill her and then laugh and say she was kidding. Further adding, she says that on a serious note, the ring is very sentimental to her and that she has many memories attached to it for her and therefore remains special. Soft! Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ring is worth Rs 2 crore and was brought by famous Tiffany’s. Even Nick Jonas has spoken about this ring on several occasions and said he bought it from Tiffianys and wanted it to be special and have a connection to PeeCee’s late father. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas both lead busy working lives and therefore whenever they have the time they make sure to hang out together and even party. Recently they celebrated Diwali together and their photos were all things of love.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-jonas-says-her-engagement-ring-is-very-special-to-her-51478.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos