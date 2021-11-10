Wayne and Ashland counties host Pfizer COVID-19 clinics for ages 5-11

Children aged 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Wayne and Ashland counties.

Vaccination clinics will be available for pediatric beneficiaries in both counties over the coming weeks.

The increase in the number of people who can receive the vaccine came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a lower Pfizer dose for children aged 5 to 11 on November 2.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the firing of Pfizer soon after, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“The CDC is now extending vaccine recommendations to approximately 28 million children in the United States in this age group and is allowing providers to start immunizing them as soon as possible,” said a The CDC press release said.

A vaccination site for children ages 5 to 17 will be at the Ashland County Kroc Center at 527 EastLiberty Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. To register, visit the Ashland County Department of Health website.

“It’s for kids and teens, but we also want to encourage parents who may not yet be vaccinated,” Ashland County Health Commissioner Vickie Taylor said. “The idea is that maybe some will make it a family event.”

The Wayne County Department of Health will be providing injections for children ages 5 to 11 at 203 SouthWalnut St. in Wooster from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. To register, visit the website Ministry of Health website.

Both county health departments soon promise more vaccination clinics for eligible age groups, especially as pediatric vaccines become more available.

How the pediatric vaccine differs

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 16 and the only vaccine available for children.

While the adult and pediatric vaccines contain the same ingredients, the dose that children can receive is 20 micrograms lower than its counterpart of 12 and above.

People aged 12 and older are eligible for the adult / adolescent dose of 30 micrograms while children aged 5 to 11 may receive a dose of 10 micrograms, the Ohio Department of Health website says.

“This lower dose could reduce the risk of adverse cardiac effects,” according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Almost 3,100 children aged 5 to 11 have participated in an ongoing vaccination study. No serious side effects were detected, the state health department said.

Does your child need to be vaccinated?

As the holiday season shifts into high gear, local health officials are urging all children, adolescents and adults to get vaccinated to avoid an outbreak like last year.

For Taylor, the timing of this vaccine expansion is perfect.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, the safer we will all be as a community,” Taylor said. “Our goal is to get everyone who wants it vaccinated. “

This includes residents of Ohio counties other than Ashland or Wayne.

Anyone who is unsure of whether to vaccinate their child or wants to learn more should talk to their doctor or pediatrician, Wayne County Health Commissioner Nicholas Cascarelli said.

“As always, we recommend everyone to get the vaccine, but I always urge people to talk to their doctor first,” he said. “This vaccine is completely safe.”

Taylor further recommends that people read the CDC website and the information provided by the Ohio Department of Health.

