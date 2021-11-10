Entertainment
Wayne and Ashland counties host Pfizer COVID-19 clinics for ages 5-11
Children aged 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Wayne and Ashland counties.
Vaccination clinics will be available for pediatric beneficiaries in both counties over the coming weeks.
The increase in the number of people who can receive the vaccine came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a lower Pfizer dose for children aged 5 to 11 on November 2.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared the firing of Pfizer soon after, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
“The CDC is now extending vaccine recommendations to approximately 28 million children in the United States in this age group and is allowing providers to start immunizing them as soon as possible,” said a The CDC press release said.
100 years :Stamp of approval: Ashland County woman sends birthday card to WWII vet she has never met
A vaccination site for children ages 5 to 17 will be at the Ashland County Kroc Center at 527 EastLiberty Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. To register, visit the Ashland County Department of Health website.
“It’s for kids and teens, but we also want to encourage parents who may not yet be vaccinated,” Ashland County Health Commissioner Vickie Taylor said. “The idea is that maybe some will make it a family event.”
The Wayne County Department of Health will be providing injections for children ages 5 to 11 at 203 SouthWalnut St. in Wooster from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. To register, visit the website Ministry of Health website.
Both county health departments soon promise more vaccination clinics for eligible age groups, especially as pediatric vaccines become more available.
How the pediatric vaccine differs
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 16 and the only vaccine available for children.
While the adult and pediatric vaccines contain the same ingredients, the dose that children can receive is 20 micrograms lower than its counterpart of 12 and above.
People aged 12 and older are eligible for the adult / adolescent dose of 30 micrograms while children aged 5 to 11 may receive a dose of 10 micrograms, the Ohio Department of Health website says.
Outside:Owl Prowl kicks off new Rittman nature reserve
“This lower dose could reduce the risk of adverse cardiac effects,” according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Almost 3,100 children aged 5 to 11 have participated in an ongoing vaccination study. No serious side effects were detected, the state health department said.
Does your child need to be vaccinated?
As the holiday season shifts into high gear, local health officials are urging all children, adolescents and adults to get vaccinated to avoid an outbreak like last year.
For Taylor, the timing of this vaccine expansion is perfect.
“The more people we can get vaccinated, the safer we will all be as a community,” Taylor said. “Our goal is to get everyone who wants it vaccinated. “
This includes residents of Ohio counties other than Ashland or Wayne.
Anyone who is unsure of whether to vaccinate their child or wants to learn more should talk to their doctor or pediatrician, Wayne County Health Commissioner Nicholas Cascarelli said.
“As always, we recommend everyone to get the vaccine, but I always urge people to talk to their doctor first,” he said. “This vaccine is completely safe.”
Taylor further recommends that people read the CDC website and the information provided by the Ohio Department of Health.
Contact Bryce by email at [email protected]
On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie
Sources
2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/news/2021/11/09/wayne-ashland-counties-host-pfizer-covid-19-clinics-ages-5-11/6354798001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]