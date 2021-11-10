Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for free on Friday – and what comes after

wonder



Haven’t watched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet, or loved it and want to see it again? From the end of the week, the popular and the highly anticipated film will be free to watch on Disney plus, instead of the typical $ 30. At Disney Plus Day, the streaming service is removing its Premier Access price tag from several movies so Disney Plus subscribers can watch them for free.

We’ll tell you when you can start streaming Shang-Chi without paying extra, as well as what you can expect from the movie. Don’t worry, no spoils here. And if you’re not a Disney Plus subscriber, you can get your first month for $ 2 at present.

When to watch Shang-Chi for free

Starting this Friday, November 12, you can start streaming Shang-Chi on Disney Plus if you have subscribed to the service. The best part? It will be free upon release on the streaming service. That’s right, even after Disney Plus Day on Friday, Shang-Chi and a bunch of other top movies – including Disney Jungle Cruise and the Home alone restart – will broadcast for free as long as you have a subscription. Normally, Disney Plus charges an additional $ 30 on top of the subscription fee.

Disney Plus does not indicate the exact time the film will be released, although in the past new episodes and movies have been released at 12 p.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). We will update as soon as we have more information.

How To Watch Shang-Chi For Free On Disney Plus Day And Beyond

If you’re already a Disney Plus subscriber, just search for Shang-Chi like you would any other movie and hit play. You’ll probably see it on the homepage as well. If you don’t have a subscription you will need to get one – you can cancel anytime.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:

Marvel studios



Are there any Shang-Chi post-credits scenes?

Yes. In fact, there are two. Learn more about Marvel cameos and sequencing tips in Shang-Chi mid-credits and post-credits scenes.

Who is Shang-Chi anyway?

The character, a master of hand-to-hand combat, first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973, when the TV drama Kung Fu, starring David Carradine, was popular. Shang-Chi was born the son of supervillain Fu Manchu but later opposed his father’s ways. In 2013, he joined The Avengers. He was also affiliated with the Heroes for Hire but is often just a lone wolf character.

His main power wasn’t really a traditional super power. Instead, he had the ability to master forms of combat, which earned him the nickname of Master of Kung Fu. Over the past few years, however, he has gained the power to replicate, which might prove useful.



The cast of Shang-Chi

Reviews and reactions



CNET film critic Richard Trenholm writes, “Shang-Chi comes with Marvel strengths and weaknesses while also feeling like something winningly new.”

He goes on to say that the film is “visually and narratively distinct from the rest of the franchise. Shang-Chi is Marvel’s first Asian lead, and the style of the film draws on the rich history of Asian cinema, from martial arts movies to gangster films to romance, and in particular the lush visual and emotional style of wuxia epics.”

It’s full of action, engaging characters and Marvel’s trademark humor, Trenholm says.

CNET’s Joan E. Solsman also loved the film: “Built on a framework telling the story of one family’s reckoning with grief, it layers on action and humor while playfully blending genres, for the best kind of summer popcorn flick.”

What movies are in the Shang-Chi trailers?

Daddy dearest

The first official trailer came out in June, and focuses heavily on the relationship between Shang-Chi and his father. Wenwu is seen telling a young Shang-Chi about the family’s relationship with the Ten Rings, and that he must prove himself worthy. Later, he says that he told his men they couldn’t kill Shang-Chi even if they tried, and he’s glad he was right, while Shang-Chi dismisses his dad as “just a criminal who murders people.” Just as with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, things lead up to a big father-son battle.

Lights, camera, action

A second trailer, out in July, briefly brings in rapper Awkwafina, who plays Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend, before rehashing the father-son conflict that’s such a big part of the film. Bus fights, car chases, helicopters, underwater battles, scenic cities at night — the action-film cliches all show up.

What else do we know?

Who’s your daddy?

Shang-Chi’s dad in the comics is Fu Manchu, a character who’s also been associated with racial stereotypes. Marvel Studios doesn’t have the film rights for that character, and doubtless doesn’t want to dredge up the racist issues he brings. So for this film, Shang-Chi’s father is The Mandarin, a known Marvel supervillain, and the leader of the Ten Rings. He’ll be played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

“I think [Leung] brings a humanity that we need for this character “, director Destin Daniel Crettontold the observer. “We’re no longer looking to contribute to the Asian stereotypes we’ve seen in both film and pop culture. We’re just hoping to show different sides to Asian Americans, Chinese Americans, and characters from. Mainland China. Tommy is such an amazing actor and I’m so glad he’s helping us break some of those stereotypes because this villain could easily become a punchline. “

What are the ten rings?

The Ten Rings is the once dormant international terrorist group that kidnaps Tony Stark in the first Iron Man film. It was while being held captive by the Ten Rings that Stark built his first Iron Man suit. In addition to Mandarin, former members understand Jackson Norriss, cybercriminal Cordo Gainesand the deceased Race.

Additionally, in the film’s first trailer, Wenwu tells his son, Shang-Chi, that “throughout my life the Ten Rings have empowered our family,” and the rings are presented as real physical bracelets with weird lights and some kind of superpower.

End explained

The end of the film is inspired by Chinese myth and the philosophy of martial arts without explaining things. here is an interpretation of climate action (spoilers!) and how that’s motivated by Shang-Chi’s new connection to his roots.