Travis Scott Astroworld show: survivors remember scenes of chaos at concert





Bryan Espinoza, 16, spoke at a press conference Tuesday with others caught in the crushing crowd, saying “everyone’s life was on the line” as the pressure built up during the show. Espinoza said he was stuck against a metal barrier.

“At one point my ribs were digging into the railing, basically impaled, and I was worried for my life that I wouldn’t get there,” Espinoza said. A security guard helped him through the door and he said there were already “hundreds of bodies on the ground of people unconscious, falling over the railing.”

Eligio Garcia, 18, described how he and his girlfriend got caught up in a “whirlwind” of people at the start of Scott’s filming.

“Just kids and people falling and people trying to reach out to you, like they’re reaching out to you,” he said. “I really heard people screaming, ‘Help, please help me.'”

Garcia said he and his girlfriend were run over and others fell on them. Eventually they were able to straighten up in the fray, and he said crowd pleas for help to staff or show officials at the end of each song went unanswered until another began. “It’s quite a nightmare that continues to play out every night in my head,” he said. At least 18 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court in Texas over the Astroworld tragedy which unfolded among a crowd of 50,000 people. Eight bystanders were killed in the crash and three injured people are still in hospital, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea told CNN. Ayden Cruz, who was alongside her friend Brianna Rodriguez – one of eight people who died – told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the two were around a “circle of people who had fallen behind us” and were next. to stumble. “The ripple effects of the crowds going back and forth, we were pushed onto our backs, and as it happened, people started to fall on us and it was harder for us to get over it. look and so much weight on both of us. “said Cruz, adding that another of their friends” also fell on his back and people on us. It was really scary. ” Communication problems at the concert As officials strive to fully understand what happened in the crowd during Scott’s filming, they “watch everything from the very beginning,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told Don Lemon on Tuesday. CNN. “We are looking at the roles that everyone played, the missteps, the failures, the gaps that may have existed,” Turner said, adding that they weren’t ruling out anything. The mayor said they were also looking into complaints from firefighters. Pea told CNN on Tuesday that firefighters stationed outside the Astroworld site were not in radio communication with emergency medical providers hired by concert organizers. According to the president of the city’s firefighters’ union, Houston firefighters waiting near the venue had asked concert organizers for a radio to contact the emergency medical company, but had only received telephone numbers. cellphone. Attendees after the concert have since said they couldn’t text or call due to poor cell service. After learning of the crash, firefighters sent their resources into the crowd, claiming that 12 “very critical” victims were eventually transported, in many cases with CPR underway. Turner said Live Nation has turned over video footage of the event to Houston Police, and they hope to get more as the criminal investigation progresses. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is considering an outside law firm or other third party for the independent investigation into the tragedy, according to her spokesperson. Tribute to those who are lost Mourners for the eight killed spectators pay their respects during a vigil at NRG Park, venue of the festival. Caitlin Barrera told CNN on Tuesday that she was a neighbor and former classmate of Madison Dubiski , a 23-year-old participant who died. “She was a really lovely girl and it’s really sad what happened to her,” Barrera said. “It’s the last thing you thought would happen.” Rusty Barber, who didn’t know the victims but still wanted to pay tribute to them, shared with CNN his frustration with how Friday’s concert turned into tragedy and Scott’s set continued through the wave. . “He could have been stopped. They could have taken a 10 minute break, a 15 minute break, then they could have located him. And then the show could have continued and all these people would not have lost their lives,” Barber said. Scott maintains he had no idea the extent of what was going on in the crowd on Friday’s show. Footage from the live broadcast of the concert also showed Scott pausing his performance and watching in apparent confusion as an ambulance rushing through the crowd before ending the concert.

