Local News in Brief, November 10 | Culture & Leisure





Four Aspen traffic lights now under local control Thanks to an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Aspen and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), four Main Street traffic lights are now under local control. Over the past few years, the city has partnered with CDOT to take on the responsibility for the operation and maintenance of traffic lights at the intersections of Galena, Mill, Monarch and Aspen streets. Under the agreement, CDOT remains financially responsible for funding the installation of backup batteries at three intersections and an initial signal resynchronization study. Aspen Street already has a backup battery. Our community and council have called for the city’s traffic lights to put more emphasis on the pedestrian-friendly nature of our downtown, said Carly McGowan, Engineering Project Manager for the City of Aspen. CDOT does a great job of examining a regional picture of vehicle movement and meeting standard intersection requirements, but we can now implement a local signal timing plan that embraces Aspens’ ideals. By taking over the operational responsibilities of these traffic lights, the city is able to meet the diverse traffic needs of communities locally with daily monitoring. Controlling these traffic lights also allows city staff to fine-tune the schedule over time to meet immediate and future needs. Aspen School Theater presents Urinetown Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is a musical satire of the justice system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, and musical theater itself. In a city like Gotham, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-imposed ban on private toilets. Citizens must use public facilities, regulated by a single company that profits by charging admission for one of the most basic needs of mankind. A hero decides he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Dates: Thursday Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Sunday Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Where: Aspen District Theater. Price: $ 20 / adults, $ 15 / students. Link to buy tickets:theatreaspen.secure.force.com/ticket/#/ All members of the public aged 12 and over must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours before the show (will be checked at the door, a photo / screenshot / scan on a phone is fine ). All spectators must wear a mask.

