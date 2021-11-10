Germany reports high number of new coronavirus cases daily





BERLIN (AP) Germany’s National Center for Disease Control reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as one of the country’s top virologists warned another lockdown would be needed if vaccinations fail not accelerate quickly. The 39,676 cases recorded by the Robert Koch Institute surpassed the previous daily record of 37,120 new cases reported on Friday. The institute said the infection rate in Germany had risen to 232.1 new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. We have a real emergency right now, said Christian Drosten, head of the virology department at Charite Hospital in Berlin, of the situation in many hospital intensive care units across the country. We have to do something now. Government officials have repeatedly said they have no plans to impose any closures and instead called on residents to get vaccinated. Germany currently has an interim national government following the September federal elections. The parties slated to form the next government plan to introduce legislation this week that would allow a declaration since March 2020 of an epidemic situation of national scope to expire at the end of the month and provide a new legal framework for the establishment. measures against the coronavirus. As during other periods of the pandemic, the country has a patchwork of regional rules. Most places restrict access to many indoor facilities and events to people who have been vaccinated against the virus, have recovered from COVID-19 or have recently received negative test results – the latter category now being excluded in some regions. However, the rules are often applied lax. Several hospitals have said in recent days that they are working to their limits again and have intensive care units so full of COVID-19 patients that they cannot admit new patients at this time. Berlins Charite said on Tuesday it had to cancel planned surgeries due to the number of staff caring for people with COVID-19. Authorities said most of the last patients are not vaccinated. About 67% of Germany’s population of 83 million is fully vaccinated, according to official figures. Unlike some other European countries, the government has been reluctant to make vaccines mandatory for all occupational groups. Drosten said he expects a very harsh winter if the vaccinations don’t multiply quickly. We probably need to control infection activity again through contact measures – probably not, but certainly, he said. We were in a bad situation: we have 15 million people who could have been vaccinated and should have been vaccinated, Drosten said. Since the start of the pandemic, 96,963 people have died from COVID-19 in Germany, according to official figures. ___ Follow PA pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

