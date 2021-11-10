Actor Djimon Hounsou and artist Lol launch Premium NFT collection

Two-time Oscar nominated actor and humanitarian Djimon Hounsou and acclaimed Brooklyn-based performance and visual artist Lol Senbanjo launched a premium NFT collection, “Time to Heal”, in support of the Djimon Hounsou Foundation.

“My vision with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation is to defend a visceral connection between the countries of the African diaspora and the motherland and to heal the wounds left by slavery,” said the Beninese-American actor.

Today, over 200 million Afro-Descendants are scattered around the world and most feel disconnected from their homeland, roots and culture.

Hounsou’s organization also fights against modern slavery and human trafficking. While many people think slavery is a relic of the past, it is not. According to the Global Slavery Index, 40.3 million people still live in modern slavery today. This is four times more than the number of slaves sold and shipped from Africa to the Americas during the transatlantic slave trade.

The NFT collection “Time to heal”

The “Time to Heal” art auction, which launches on November 10 on the Binance NFT marketplace and runs through November 15, is inspired by the two artists’ desire to champion the idea of reconciliation and reconnection.

It consists of five portraits featuring Hounsou as a canvas on which Lol applied his famous body art known as Sacred art of gold. This art form honors the humanity and spirituality of Hounsou and draws from his Elm meaning his soul, essence or destiny in Yoruba culture.

After collaborating with many artists including Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyongo, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats and Beyonc in her 2016 Grammy Award-winning Lemonade, we were excited to sit down with Lol to learn more about this exciting new collection. and the collaboration with Hounsou. . We discussed the creative process of creating a TVN and explored the more important implications of TVN for artists in general and African artists in particular.

The process of creating the NFT was raw and very personal

Over the past few months, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have exploded as the shiny new crypto asset of the day for investors of all skill levels. Artists like Lol who are recognized “offline” and “IRL” are entering the digital world to seize this growing market opportunity. Lol shared with us the fascinating process behind the creation of NFT art.

The point of origin of his art, called the sacred art of gold, begins by taking patterns, codes and symbols from Yoruba mythology, and adapting to its subject matter. For Hounsou, it was the god Orisha Shango who is known for his charm, peace, masculinity, energy, beauty and justice.

“I use the white paint to contrast the black… I use the melanin as a paint, to trap the darkness, and therefore the art is aimed at melanistic skin,” Lol explains. After painting it, photographing Hounsou was “very basic, very raw and very, very personal”.

After sending the images to the Binance team, the typing begins and the work is broken down into code. Lol continues, “This is something I have never done before… now I am fascinated that people can own a digital piece of the sacred art of gold.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOYMd3BUIGY

A celebration of Afro-futurism

Lol contextualized the importance of African art as part of the ongoing technological revolution with crypto and NFTs.

“It’s really a celebration of Afro-Futurism, because art recognizes the past, celebrates us in the present and the future,” he says. “Often when it comes to fine art, artists from the continent are not even taken into account and have to catch up. But in this crypto world, we are putting our foot down. And what’s even more exciting is the educational exhibition and opportunities for people around the world to experience art that was previously limited to museums or galleries in the West.

“Now we can experience culture in these new forms… in the metaverse,” he says.

A new frontier for artists with NFT royalty payments

Asked about the larger economic implications of NFTs among artists, Lol said technology is “genius” when it comes to creating value for the artist. We talked about the incredible opportunity for visual artists to receive a percentage of the profits in royalties from NFT artworks that are resold, much like musicians receive royalties from broadcast copyrighted works. on the radio. Artwork in the secondary market at auctions, like Christie’s and Sotheby’s, often sell for millions of dollars, with no financial benefit to the original artist.

More than 70 countries, including the UK and EU countries, have resale royalties for visual artists, but the US has been slow to adopt. NFTs functionally put rights behind in the United States to global standards, along with the rest of the world, as most NFT markets offer creators the option of adding a royalty that is encoded in the smart contract on the blockchain (5 – 10% is standard).

Lol explains, “NFTs solve this problem for a lot of us. If someone resells your work, you get an alert. The royalty is built into the code, so you always get something every time your work is traded … and the more value the artist gets and gets paid for their work, you free the artist … It’s like a new frontier.

How you can bid on the NFT “Time to Heal” collection

Art collectors and crypto-traders who wish to own a coin from Lol’s very first NFT collection, together with Djimon Hounsou, should open a cryptocurrency account on Binance, https://www.binance.com/fr/nft and bid for the artwork, November 10-15. Transactions will be accepted in BNB, the cryptocurrency coin that powers the Binance ecosystem.

To watch Lol’s full interview, stream it here.