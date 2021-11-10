David Lynch and others pay tribute to ‘Quantum Leap’ actor – deadline





Refresh for updates … Dean Stockwell, the Quantum leap, Blue velvet and Married to the crowd The star who died Sunday aged 85 is remembered today, with filmmaker David Lynch honoring the actor in his usual idiosyncratic way, and his lifelong friend Russ Tamblyn offering a poignant goodbye. Stockwell Quantum leap co-star Scott Bakula paid tribute to the actor in a statement to Deadline, writing: “I loved him very much and was honored to know him. He made me a better human being…” Read the full statement here. Lynch, who led Stockwell in the highlight of the actor’s last career Blue velvet in 1986, invoked his friend’s name during his daily YouTube feature David Lynch’s weather report. “Here in LA, a cloudy morning,” Lynch intones in his instantly recognizable drone. “Very still right now, 55 degrees Fahrenheit, 13 Celsius. In honor of the great Dean Stockwell, I would like to recommend ‘Honky Tonk, Part 1’ by Bill Doggett today. This afternoon it will only be 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18 degrees Celsius and it will certainly be cloudy until this afternoon. This afternoon there will be clouds but also a chance to have blue skies and golden sun along the way. Have a lovely day everybody. “ Watch the Lynchian tribute above. And listen to the 1956 R&B classic “Honky Tonk” below. “Dean,” tweeted actor Tamblyn, who appeared, uncredited, as a child actor in the 1948 film. The boy with green hair with Stockwell, “My oldest friend. A godfather figure for my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving daddy. We met on the set of The Boy with the Green Hair, stayed close until his last breath. quiet now, brother, give Dennis a hug for me when you see him on the other side. Tamblyn also appeared with her longtime friend in the 1982 film. Human highway, co-directed by Stockwell and Neil Young. The “Dennis” is probably Dennis Hopper, who performed with Stockwell in Blue velvet. Tamblyn’s daughter, actress Amber Tamblyn, retweeted her father’s post. Lydia Cornell, an actress who appeared in the 1989 pilot episode of Quantum leap, remembered the “glimmer of humor in his eyes.” The deadline will update this post as more memories arrive. Dean. My oldest friend. A godfather figure for my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The Boy With Green Hair, stayed close until his last breath. Be easy now, my brother. Give Dennis a hug for me when you see him from the other side. #DeanStockwell pic.twitter.com/BmotHFEmp0 – Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) November 9, 2021 Rest in peace Dean Stockwell. What an incredible actor. He still had a flicker of mischievous humor in his eyes. I was honored to work with him on the “Quantum Leap” pilot at @NBCUniversal with Scott Bakula. #deanstockwell pic.twitter.com/clTJUvNx54 – Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) November 9, 2021 In Dreams The late Dean Stockwell in David Lynchs BLUE VELVET (1986) pic.twitter.com/H3wZmmyvMC – Collection of criteria (@Criterion) November 9, 2021 Sad to have lost a former client, Dean Stockwell. As a young publicist in the ’80s and’ 90s, we had amazing experiences together for 15 years. Starting with “Blue Velvet”, until getting an Oscar nomination for “Married with the Mob”, then the series “Quantum Leap.” #deanstockwell pic.twitter.com/l5oc2hGAhd – Jim Dobson (@TheLuxeWorld) November 9, 2021 #DeanStockwell The nuanced vulnerable performance of in Gentleman’s Agreement is quite astonishing. pic.twitter.com/yAGMSRNgxf – Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) November 9, 2021 TEAR #DeanStockwell. Such a great actor. I was so proud to be the young casting assistant on #Blue velvet (my first job) so many years ago and I got to see the sparkle and kindness of #davidlynch. He really honored Dean here https://t.co/3ppGcIMXGT – Sharon Bialy (@SharonBialy) November 9, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/11/dean-stockwell-tributes-hollywood-remembers-1234870633/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos