17 celebrities who changed their names before entering Bollywood





Changing your name is certainly not a new fad in Bollywood. After all, it is first and foremost the name of the artist that gives them an identity and presents them to their audience. Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who have changed their names: 1. The truth of Saif Ali Khannameis Sajid Ali Khan. Well, no one knew that until a copy of his marriage certificate with Kareena surfaced on the internet. 2. Katrina Kaif wasKatrinaTurquoise. She first used her mother’s last name. But after moving to India, she adopted her father’s last name, Kaif. 3. Tiger Shroff’s name is JaiHaemantShroff. His father Jackie Shroff called him Tiger out of affection because he bit like a tiger when he was a child. 4. The truth of Kiara Advaninameis Aliya Advani. It was Salman Khan who advised Kiara to change her name for better recognition. 5.Ayushmann Khurrana wasappointedNishant Khurrana at birth. 6. Shilpa Shetty’s original name is Ashwini Shetty. But shemother, Sunanda Shetty, later changed her name to Shilpa. 7.Akshay Kumar was born under the name of Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. But he wasinspiredby Kumar Gaurav’s character, Akshay, in the film Aaj and changed its name. 8. Ajay Devgn’s real name is Vishal Devgn. He also hasamendedhis last name spelled from Devgan to Devgn because of numerology. 9. Original name of deceased actor Sridevis wasShree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. 10. Amitabh Bachchan was appointedInquilaab Srivastava. However, it was later changed to Amitabh, at the suggestion of the famous Indian poet Sumitranandan Pant. 11. Sunny Deol is realnameis Ajay Singh Deol. But the actor decided to go with his nickname Sunny. 12. The real John Abrahamnameis Farhan Abraham, and the actor later changed him to John. 13. The evergreen beauty that Rekha wasappointedBhanurekha Ganesan, but before entering the industry, she decided to settle for Rekha. 14. Preity Zinta’s name was Preetam Zinta Singh. And before entering the industry, she changed it to Preity Zinta. 15. Govinda’s real name was Govind Arun Ahuja. But he changed it to Govinda as suggested by his numerologist. 16. Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. 17. Tabu or Tabassum Hashmi Khan, you can’t ignore how adorable and talented she is. You may also read: This is How Much These 15 Bollywood Celebrities Charge For A Sponsored Instagram Post.

