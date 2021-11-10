15 Years Of Vivah EXCLUSIVE: “Aditya Chopra was in TEARS during the pre-climax scene” – Amrita Rao: Bollywood News

wedding, with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, released today 15 years ago and still today, it holds a special place in the hearts of millions of moviegoers. Director Sooraj Barjatya handled this innocent and pure love story beautifully, and it’s no wonder that it always manages to melt our hearts. Amrita Rao as Poonam was phenomenal in the lead role and on this special occasion, Bollywood Hungama managed to tell him about the film, his memories and his experience. She also opened up about her bond with her 1-year-old son Veer, her husband RJ Anmol and their cute YouTube series, Couple Of Things.

Do you remember that today was weddings birthday?

You will be surprised. Every 10e November, I send a message to Sooraj ji. He loves it and affectionately tells me that You always remember it. Last year the weddingbirthday, he sent me a message. So it’s always a special day for us.

You have often said that an actor can have a hundred films but there is only one film that becomes your biggest identity and that wedding is that flagship film for you. Do you still feel it and are you happy that over time its fan base only keeps growing?

Absoutely! Some films have this magical quality of getting bigger over time. wedding the shows. It has stood the test of time not only in theaters but also on television. It’s a great hit on satellite and has the record of being broadcast every weekend. That’s why I created the hashtag #WeekendVivah because if it’s a weekend, wedding must play on TV!

It had a trending on Netflix when it was released on the platform and it shows that it has fans everywhere.

I remember that. I had received messages on my social media accounts, saying that wedding trend in Pakistan and India. When I first heard about Pakistan, I thought it was a joke. But then I realized it was true and it was reassuring.

How did you prepare for the role of Poonam? How has Sooraj ji helped you?

Very fortuitously, I had visited Mathura before the film indecisively and then Sooraj ji told me that my character is also from the same place. So I kind of had a sense of Poonam’s past and way of life. Then I was just inspired by the films of Barjartya and the saadgi they portray on the screen what was just not around us. Nobody made films like that. I caught the on of the character of Sooraj ji. I used to hear him and see him very intently, grab his sister and step into the character of Poonam.

To describe such a simple role so convincingly is actually quite difficult. The challenge was, without making her feel fake, how can anyone be that simple? I remember that after signing the film, Raj Babu (Rajkumar Barjatya) followed me to the release. He told me, don’t think it’s easy. It’s a very difficult role. And I remember telling him, don’t worry. I am certain of the character!

Do you think you are like Poonam in real life?

I just played Sanjana (Principal Hoon Na; 2004) before Poonam! Sometimes some of your characters become your last perception. So it definitely happened with me in wedding. But when you ask me if I’m like her, it reminds me of a compliment from Anupam Kher. After the movie comes out, he noticed, it’s not easy to put on a facade and play a character like Poonam who is so sweet and pure. You have to have these qualities somewhere that came out during the shoot.

You had previously worked with Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk (2003) and Shikhar (2005). Was the equation different this time wedding took place in a different world?

We already had an excellent working relationship and thanks to Ishq Vishk, we had also found popularity. Corn wedding was a great movie for both of us and we wanted to do our best. The kind of professional rapport we share on set is very organic.

You both made a great pair and she had a different fan base. They are called Shamritians and they want you both to get married in real life

(Laughs) They’re fans for you!

What was the most difficult scene for you?

This will be the pre-climax of the film where Poonam burns himself. Sooraj ji, Rajkumar ji, the DOP and I had visited some hospitals in Mumbai specializing in burns. We wanted to understand the seriousness of the situation with first or second degree burns. We interacted with doctors; in fact, we also had a doctor on set. I remember that the morning we were going to shoot, I sent a message to Sooraj ji and asked him if I could come back to the hospital. Even though it was not possible because the shooting was to take place on the same day, I still went there and then reached the set. The filming was also very difficult, especially holding the character graphics and being filmed from different angles. It was a very unusual ending for a romantic film. It took the movie to another level.

It does and I still remember how shocked audiences were in theaters when Poonam had the crash. After all, we had all developed a bond with Poonam by then.

I had heard incredible stories from the industry. Aditya Chopra was in tears in this scene. Farah Khan calls me when she looks at Vivah with her children and tells me that she is crying and screaming. Everytime wedding play on television; someone has always shared a nice reaction. And the magic continues!

wedding was a box office blockbuster. Was it encouraging? Also, have you visited movie theaters to see the audience reaction?

I remember he was done on a budget of Rs. 12 crore and he continued to do a business of Rs. 80 crore then. Now let’s talk about the Rs. 100 crore club. But then he was doing this kind of business. And more than that, the reaction in theaters has been phenomenal. I remember that the Raj Mandir cinema in Jaipur had been transformed into a wedding hall. I still remembered the scene. It was packed, inch to inch and corner to corner! Not a single seat was empty. It is for me the victory of wedding.

wedding is one of the most beloved movies of all time and you and everyone in the movie did a great job. Still, was it disheartening that you didn’t win the Filmfare Award? In fact, Vivah didn’t win a single award

(Laughs) It was a bit shocking considering the kind of movies being released simultaneously. But when I received the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award, it balanced everything for me.

Your son Veer turned 1 on November 1st. How is motherhood going for you?

It’s a new learning every day. You become a clown, you become a cook, you become a charlatan etc. for the sake of your baby! I have played many roles as an actress but motherhood is the most difficult role!

Another recent development is the Couple Of Things series, featuring you and RJ Anmol. How did you come up with the idea?

I had the idea last year and even found the title! We had kept our relationship very private. There isn’t a single interview of us together either. But then I realized that we have such a unique love story and therefore we should share it. In the midst of the pandemic, when all kinds of crazy things were happening in the world, Anmol and I decided to go live together on Instagram. The reaction we got was overwhelming and somewhere it sparked the idea. We thought it was time to relax and share our story. We had a Mills & Boons kind of love affair so we decided to document in a very unique way. No one had done anything like this and so we decided to go.

RJ Anmol has he seen wedding? What does he think of the film?

He keeps telling me, let’s sit down and watch the movie together! I remember November 10th got even more special when Anmol sent me a bouquet once. He also said it’s the day the most special movie came out and the day the nation fell in love with you!

Is there a plan for the sequel to Vivahs? He can show what Poonam and Prem are for up to 15 years after marriage

I don’t know (Laughs)! This is something that a lot of people ask me, Wedding 2 kab banegi ?! And I often answer, wedding sirf ek baar hi hoti hai life my!

On the last day of the Sooraj Barjatyas movies, everyone is said to be crying and they don’t want the shoot to end. Did you also cry on Vivah’s last day?

I hadn’t cried. I remember Shaheed crying. But I sang the song Aapki Narzon Ne Samjha Pyaar Ke Kaabil Mujhe in front of the whole unit. The last sequence we shot was the stunt scene in the song Milan Abhi Aadha Adhora.

15 years have passed, but it seems you and Sooraj Barjatya share a great bond even today

Yes. He always tells me that he sees me in all of his heroines, which is just an amazing compliment.

