“Belfast” and “Passing” review: Actors Kenneth Branagh and Rebecca Hall make two films that join Oscar race looking back in black and white





Written, produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” is not exactly autobiographical but tells a story and an era that the actor and filmmaker knows well, as unrest involving Protestant hostility towards Catholics has troubled the world. close-knit community of the boy. The resulting uproar has prompted a cash-strapped family to consider leaving, unsettling nine-year-old Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill), who wants to stay in a town where everyone knows his name.

The film begins in color before switching to black and white as Branagh brings audiences back to Belfast in 1969, where Buddy’s parents (“50 Shades of Gray” Jamie Dornan and “Outlander” Caitriona Balfe) fight, debate and s ‘worried about the future.

“We are living in a civil war,” Dad says, finding his wife more reluctant to leave everything she knows behind.

Beautifully shot and sentimental without being sweet, the film features Buddy as a child heavily influenced by American movies and television, watching things like “Star Trek,” “High Noon,” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” which he sees. derives its sense of heroism and justice. (He’s also shown reading a comic book by Thor, a sneaky reference to Branagh’s earlier directorial effort.)

The cast are sensational, including Ciarn Hinds and Judi Dench stealing the stage as Buddy’s caring grandparents, with the boy spending a lot of time, especially with his grandfather, as his parents struggle to get over it. go out. In the press notes, Branagh compares the film to director Pedro Almodvar’s “Pain and Glory” as a fictionalized work based on his youth, which certainly falls under the “Write What You Know” category. Alfonso Cuarn’s “Roma”, also shot in black and white, reflects another recent example of a film imbued with such personal detail. Yet such films can also become a self-indulgent trap, a potential misstep that Branagh skillfully avoids in a story that expresses his fondness for this time period and these people (augmented by a score of a Van Morrison song) as well as his ugliness. . Branagh has directed all kinds of films over the past 30 years, from his frequent adaptations of Shakespeare to “Cinderella” and the aforementioned “Thor”. It may be fitting, however, that her most personal film turns out to be her crowning glory as well. “Passing” also comes from an actor, Rebecca Hall, moving behind the camera – here for the first time as a writer and director – adapting a 1929 book that offers a powerful showcase for Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga (” Loving “). Irene de Thompson, the wife of a doctor, has actually flirted with “passing” in order to spend time in white society, but is shaken when she reunites with her childhood friend Clare (Negga), who took the act to the extreme, living as a white woman and marrying a rich white man (Alexander Skarsgard). Still, Clare’s discontent and sense of what she’s sacrificed becomes a growing problem as she begins to spend more time with Irene, which appears to be a significant danger if her cheating comes to light. In this case, the black and white shoot makes a statement that reinforces the central tension of the film, which is a world as seen in black and white, with no nuances in between. While the central performances, especially Negga, are great, the only downside would be if the story moves a bit slowly to get back to the story of Clare, which somewhat eclipses that of Irene – who is married to a doctor ( Andr Holland) and serves primarily as an uneasy observer of this dangerous balancing act. Hall captures how the two women get angry with the system and its limitations in different ways, and shoots the film with a haunting, almost hypnotic quality. This atmosphere, in a way, is stronger than the story, but it’s more than enough to make “Passing” a movie that shouldn’t be ignored. “Belfast” premieres November 12 in theaters across the US and “Passing” premieres November 10 on Netflix. Both are rated PG-13.

