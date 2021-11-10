Meet the Latest Brothers Bollywood Stars to Invest in Danube Properties – News

Rizwan Sajan with Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh. Photo provided

Residential property prices in Dubai rose 4.4% on average in the first eight months of the year.

Posted: Wed, Nov 10, 2021, 7:33 PM Last update: Wed, Nov 10, 2021, 7:35 PM

Indian music duo Meet Brothers is the latest Bollywood celebrity to make Dubai their home by investing in real estate and through Danube Properties. The Meet Brothers have just purchased apartments in Danube Properties’ new project, the Skyz Tower, launched in October 2021.

Meet the brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh are an Indian musical duo from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The brothers started acting in TV series and Bollywood to intervene, but after the success of a few hit songs, they chose music over acting. After that, they began to work as a music director in films.

In addition to being a popular television personality, Manmeet has also produced a few television series, including a hit comedy series for Star Plus. While Harmeet had done commercials and acted in Hindi soap operas such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kkusum.

Many Bollywood celebrities have settled in Dubai like Sonu Nigam, Sajay Dutt, Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many more are considering investing in real estate in Dubai.

Dubai is a popular second home destination for Indian families who keep coming to this beautiful and vibrant city. It is a city that never sleeps and where you can find anything and everything, said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

For Indians, the strong air connectivity with all major Indian cities, geographic proximity as well as the presence of a large Indian community are the key factors for them to choose Dubai over other cities in which to live.

The UAE offers unparalleled safety, security and good quality of life that attracts global talent to relocate to the country which is becoming a hot spot for celebrities and global talent, especially Bollywood actors for whom it is is only a 3.5 hour drive away.

Danube Properties latest project, the Dh475 million Skyz offers an ideal investment opportunity for investors who want to benefit from the current low price and a higher premium in two years when prices appreciate at a high level. .

The company expects greater investor interest in the new project, which will be the focus of its marketing and sales campaign at the Cityscape Global exhibition to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Center in the Expo district. 2020 from November 9 to 11, 2021.

With prices starting at Dh 399,000 for a studio, Dh 599,000 for a one bedroom apartment and Dh 799,000 for a two bedroom apartment, buyers can expect to receive the keys after paying half the price. amount via a 1% monthly. payment system, which means they can start earning rents after paying only 50 percent of the property.

In other words, buyers can own the property with only 50 percent of the price, the remaining 50 percent they can pay on rental income! Buyers can contact the Danube Properties sales team at their booth # C61 at the Dubai Exhibition Center to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Skyz Tower is an ideal property for end users and investors alike as property prices have started to appreciate due to increased investor demand, says Sajan.

Buyers of the properties can expect to see a 10% return on their investment if they sell the property after two years, when we hand the building over to the buyers. As the market shows an upward trend.

The UAE government recently granted 10 year Golden Visa to many Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Sajay Dutt, Madhavan, Nora Fatehi, Kanika Kapoor, Manish Paul, Sunil Shetty, Shaan, Javed Jaffrey, this has created ripples in Bollywood and investor confidence increased dramatically, after receiving their 10-year UAE Gold Visa, the Meet brothers decided to invest in Skyz Towers from Danube Properties.

Residential property prices in Dubai rose 4.4% on average in the first eight months of the year, registering the strongest annual growth since February 2015, according to real estate consultancy CB Richard Ellis ( CBRE). Average apartment prices rose 2.5% and average villa prices rose 17.9%, CBRE recently said in its third quarter market report.

Average home prices are rising at the fastest pace since February 2015, with transaction volumes up nearly 77% in August from the previous year – up over 56% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, according to CBRE.

Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer and one of the UAE’s fastest growing and popular private real estate developers, recently launched Skyz Tower, a high rise residential themed tower. Mediterranean with stylishly designed apartments, retail and leisure. facilities whose development value exceeds 475 million dirhams.

The project will be developed in the planned community of Arjan in Dubai, close to the Miracle Gardens, across from Motor City, Dubai Hills Estates and Dubai Hills Estate Mall with the easiest access to the Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway. Affordable homes come with a 1 percent payment plan from Danube Properties that helps middle income renters and end users easily acquire their dream home.

The launch of the new residential tower comes days after the value of the land deal surpassed the Dh100 billion mark in less than 9 months this year, as reported by the Dubai Land Department, fueled by the strong investor interest in Dubai real estate.

Danube Properties recently delivered Bayz and Miraclz, while its larger Lawnz project is currently being completed for delivery will bring the number of units delivered to 4,281 with a sales value exceeding Dh3.5 billion of here the end of this year. This will help strengthen Danube Properties’ reputation as one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio.

Skyz Tower offers holistic amenities ranging from a shopping arcade, game room, children’s play area, state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor gymnasium, swimming pool to overflow, an infinity pool with water beds, a children’s pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, a panoramic terrace, paddle tennis, gazebo, outdoor seating area, lakes, barbecue area , jacuzzi lounge, party room with billiard room, business center and above all Sky Jogging Track.

Sky Jogging Track, a first in the area, is an elevated jogging track for occupants of the Skyz Tower, which will help residents maintain a healthy lifestyle in addition to the health club, gymnasium and swimming pool. This reflects Danube Properties’ emphasis on providing the best possible lifestyle for homeowners, so that they can maintain healthy lives. [email protected]