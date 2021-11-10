Adrien Brodys’ estate layers were all his idea





It’s not clear if Adrien Brodys character Josh Aaronson was deliberately trying to trap the Roys this week Succession. But while he’s running Logan (Brian cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Fort) through a thick forest, and Logan’s heart nearly gave out, one thing is clear: Josh was prepared for this scenario, and the Roys absolutely weren’t. You could have seen it coming too, just because of how many layers Brodys’ character wears in the previous lunch scene. I spent a lot of time outside. I know you have to have diapers, says Brody Vanity fairs Richard lawson on this week’s episode of the Keep watching Podcast. So I featured it in discussions with the costume department, and they loved it. We’ve got some extra stuff and we’ve got some really cool hiking boots for me. We put on the ski cap and all that. Brody, an Oscar winner who knows his way through well-heeled crowds, wasn’t just basing his gaze on his own enthusiasm for the wilderness. It also comes from some people I know, he continues. They are connected to the state of the world and they are extremely wealthy, that’s what you want. You want the people who can make changes and then have an influence to divert some of that attention and those resources to our struggling environment. Above, listen to the full episode of Keep watching, which includes Lawson and Sonia saraiya discuss the entire episode, an interview with Nicolas braun about Gregs, an incredibly goofy rum-and-coke with Logan, and more about Brody on Josh’s private island, the power to lose Logan and Kendall in the woods, and the characters’ ability to sense fear. You can subscribe to Keep watching on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, email hosts at [email protected], and sign up to receive SMS from us at Sub text. More great stories from Vanity Show Playing Princess Diana was Kristen Stewarts’ fairy tale

