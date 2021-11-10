Former Spider-Man actor really didn’t want to be home





Nicholas Hammond, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man television series in the 1970s, will not be reprising his role as web-slinger for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Talk to Hollywood journalist Regarding No Way Home, Hammond has confirmed that he will not be making an appearance in the next Sony MCU sequel as he was never approached to reprise the role of beloved Marvel superhero for another screen shot, which he admits was disappointing. The Cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home As the third Spidey MCU film, No Way Home not only has to deal with the fallout from Far From Home and that great cliffhanger, but also introduce aspects of the multiverse (which Mysterio pitched as a bogus concept) so that it can take hold of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. As the third Spidey MCU film, No Way Home not only has to deal with the fallout from Far From Home and that great cliffhanger, but also introduce aspects of the multiverse (which Mysterio pitched as a bogus concept) so that it can take hold of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Most of the surprise cameos haven’t been officially announced at this point, but we’ve got a pretty good idea of ​​who will show up. Let’s watch the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home … “src =” https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2021/04/29/spider-man-no-way-home-title-card – 1619729505060.jpg? Width = 888 & crop = 16% 3A9 & quality = 20 & dpr = 0.05 “class =” jsx-2920405963 progressive image jsx-28166087 expand loading “/> “I think it would have been a lot of fun. It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old man in there,” Hammond said of the third Tom Holland-directed Spider-Man movie, which would feature several versions of Spidey. past iterations. “I was really hoping I would be approached but unfortunately that didn’t happen.” He noted that he enjoyed watching the three actors who played Spider-Man on the big screen, but when he considers the performances of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, he’s drawn to one iteration in particular because he can spot similarities. with his version of Spidey. “Tom Holland’s version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to make him a real guy, someone you could forget had those powers and get carried away by Peter’s story,” Hammond said, reflecting on his playing time. Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the 70s. “This was what we were looking for.” There have been hints that we’ll see several familiar faces in No Way Home, although it remains to be seen whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make their way through the multiverse to our MCU. Garfield, however, has previously denied such rumors, saying, “It’s not something I’m aware I’m involved with.” Holland has previously said the cast and crew see No Way Home as the “end of a franchise,” and it certainly looks like they’re set to hit a big hit when the film hits theaters on December 17th. Holland will star alongside Cumberbatch’s Benedict Doctor Strange, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning as MJ and Ned. Adele Ankers is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.

