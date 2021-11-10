Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel to honor 2021 Asia-Pacific Award of Excellence as main guest









ANI |

Update: November 10, 2021 4:42 PM IS

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI / Heylin Spark): The Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce, in association with the Asia-Africa Development Council, organized the Asia-Pacific Excellence Award to be held on December 18, 2021 at the hotel Radisson Gurugram.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has agreed to be the main guest of the event.

The 2021 Asia-Pacific Award of Excellence is the most prestigious international recognition of hard work and excellence. It rewards the creative achievements and contribution of individuals and institutions that lead to efficient and responsive professionalism.

This award promotes the role, visibility and work of individuals and institutions and encourages the younger generation to focus on sustainable development by sharing innovative practices and creative solutions. Rakesh Mittal, director of the Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce, said Indian professionals work around the clock and more than half of us have no chance of being recognized or rewarded for our efforts and achievements. . In the spirit of “No More Silence, I Deserve My Credit” we are extremely proud to announce our award segment which is open to all Mass, we accept, acknowledge and applaud contributions and achievements. We encourage them to nominate themselves or their peers for their honest efforts and to advance their careers with the recognition they deserve.

Nominations are open for individuals and organizations in various categories such as Overall Achievement, Special Achievements, Outstanding Contributor of the Year, Performer of the Year, Employee of the Year, exemplary leader, special recognition, corporate social responsibility, industry excellence, emerging hotel, human Resource development, corporate culture, infrastructure, house of export, tourism excellence and various fields related to the education sector.

Selected individuals / organizations will be honored by the hands of Ameesha Patel at a gala at the Radisson Hotel, Gurugram Udyog Vihar, India on December 18, 2021.

Nominations can be sent to [email protected], for more details visit www.asiafricaonline.com.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / Heylin Spark)

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

