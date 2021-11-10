Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County

The veterans center at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, invites all local veterans to stop by the center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11 to pick up a free coin of appreciation. Everyone else is invited to come to the center and sign the Veterans Appreciation Board.

The Desert Gold chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will place flags at the graves of buried veterans at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11. DAR members will remove the flags at 4 p.m.

A Veterans Day event will be held at the Chris Keffalos and Alex Munoz Memorial at Bloomfield High School, 520 N. First St. in Bloomfield, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 11.

The T’oAltsisi horse ride Honoring Veterans will begin at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, at kilometer 73 on US Highway 491 near Littlewater. Check-in for runners is at 8:00 a.m. The route ends at kilometer 68 on MC Ranch Road.

The Shiprock Chapter Veterans Organization will hold a Veterans Day Parade from the Shiprock Chapter Room at the Northern Navajo Veterans Center at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 11. No entry fees, and the tanks must be veteran-themed.

The reel reader series at the Farmington Public Library continues at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 11 in the Library’s Multipurpose Room, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of the 2006 James Bond film “Casino Royale”. Guests are welcome to bring their own dinner, watch the film, and participate in a discussion about the film and the novel it is based on. Call 505-599-1276 or visit inforoute.com.

Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, November 11 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan College Fall Art Students’ Exhibition opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. To free. The exhibition remains visible until December 10. Call 505-566-3464.

An opening reception for the exhibition “Built by Gas: 100 Years of Commercial Gas in the San Juan Basin” takes place at 5 pm on Friday, November 12 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-599-1174.

A Thanksgiving potluck will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 12 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, and drinks will be provided. The guests are asked to bring an accompaniment to share. To free. Call 505-566-2480.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6 pm on Friday, Nov. 12 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-436-2657.

The AstroFriday series at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, continues at 6:30 pm on Friday, November 12 with a presentation of the “Two Little Pieces of Glass” program. The series reverts to a face-to-face format at the Planetarium with shows scheduled every half hour from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seating for each show will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Admission is free, but seats are on a first come, first served basis. A free public stargazing session with telescopes will follow the last show around 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The AZ Dreamers group occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday November 12 and Saturday November 13 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A Veterans Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13 on Main Avenue in downtown Aztec. Aztec Foreign War Veterans Post 614 sponsors the parade. There is no charge to participate. The line starts at 10 a.m. on Chaco Street.

The Symphony of San Juan continues its 36th season with “Romantic Atmospheres”, a concert of music by Louise Farrenc, Alexander Borodin and Franz Schubert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 at Henderson Performance Hall on the campus of San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets can be purchased at sanjuansymphony.org.

San Juan College Future Summit will take place virtually from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, November 16 to gather feedback from students, alumni, community members, supporters, educational partners and workforce development leaders on the development of the college’s new five-year strategic plan. To register, visit sanjuancollege.edu/events and click on the “San Juan College Future Summit” link.

Tuesday morning bird watchers The group meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice bird watchers. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST after-school program will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605.

The Choir of the Caliente Community presents his fall concert of African-American spirituals, folk songs and contemporary tunes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16 at Henderson Performance Hall on the campus of San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 10 in cash or $ 11 if purchased online. Call 505-486-4188 or visit calientechoir.org.

Storytime for toddlers will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, November 17 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A bird watching session in a brown bag will take place on Wednesday, November 17 at noon at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

A bilingual poetry reading with Assistant Professor Travis Wade will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17 in the Suns Room on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. To free. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Quiz night will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17 in the Farmington Public Library’s Multipurpose Room, 2101 Farmington Ave. The theme is native anecdotes. Snacks will be provided and no registration is required. To free. Call 505-566-2204 or visit inforoute.org.

Quiz night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568.

José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]