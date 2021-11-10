Latino actor Paul Rodriguez talks about “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie





Clifford the Big Red Dog is screened and airing exclusively on Paramount + on Wednesday, nearly six decades after Scholastic first published the classic children’s book series about a 25-foot red Labrador puppy in 1963. Mexican actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez says the story of an 8-year-old girl who loves a dog is exactly what everyone needs to see right now. Clifford has no message other than his OK to be the eccentric, Rodriguez said in an interview with NBC News. Things go well at the end. I think that’s why people watch movies, because there is a happy ending. And we were all looking for a happy ending to our lives, we want to be reassured that our families are safe and doing well. The mixed CGI live-action film, which was filmed in 2019 and then delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, will take young and old on an adventure through New York City after the iconic red puppy surprises Emily Elizabeth, a private mid-student (played by Darby Camp), growing up far beyond her family’s apartment. Elizabeth will need the help of her local bodega owner, played by Rodriguez, and other diverse neighbors to keep the fantastic Labrador out of trouble as he continues to grow with his love. I hope this image will interrupt the meanness of what’s going on and give people a chance to distract them from their issues, Rodriguez said, a chance to step out of this reality and get into a fantasy. Paul Rodriguez in “Clifford the Big Red Dog”. KC Bailey / Paramount Pictures Rodriguez, a renowned comedian whose film and television career spans more than 35 years, was born inCuliacn, mexico,before moving to the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles with his family. He shared the big screen with Cheech Marin in the 1987 comedy Born in East LA; Will Smith in the 2001 Ali biopic; and Clint Eastwood and Jeff Daniels in the 2002 thriller Blood Work. Thinking of children in his native Mexico and southern Los Angeles where he grew up, Rodrguez says Clifford would have spoken to him growing up because the books and the movie deliver a warm and fuzzy message about acceptance. No matter your color, you belong, “Rodriguez said.” There is a goal for you. And that, he points out, echoes the more diverse reality of the United States. America as a whole is a country of immigrants from all over, he said. You try to fit in, try to find your own niche there. Now grateful for his many years in the entertainment industry, the 66-year-old grandfather says Clifford is taking another step forward in bringing greater mainstream visibility to a Latino community that’s too large to ignore. Hollywood still has a long way to go to fully represent Hispanics. We are the largest ethnic minority in America, he said. And I hope it will happen in my life where people whose last name ends in az are as common as anyone else. To followNBC LatinotoFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/lovable-lumbering-clifford-shows-kids-belong-says-actor-paul-rodriguez-rcna5076 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos