Big British Bake Off fans surprised by weird Paul Hollywood moment





Last night’s episode of The Great British Cake left fans completely stumped after the opening sequence for the comedy saw Paul Hollywood like viewers had never seen him before. Since The Great British Cake Started, the show featured a comedy opening scene as the presenters introduce the episode. However, since the show moved from BBC1 to Channel 4, current presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas have taken it up a notch, making hilarious skits that often feature Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. This week Pastry shop was ‘Free From’ week, which means bakers took on the challenge of creating amazing pastries that are dairy-free, gluten-free, or vegan. But being a traditional baker, Paul is known to stick with what he knows, which means bakers really had to get him out of the bag to impress him. Fans were shocked to see Paul dressed as the Incredible Hulk. (Image credit: Canal 4) The show’s opening sequence last night saw Noel and Matt make a joke that Paul generally doesn’t like ‘sans’ baking and showed him dressed as the Incredible Hulk, with paint on it. for the green body and a torn t. shirt. Paul had been painted from head to toe with green paint during the “free of” week. (Image credit: Canal 4) The joke was that Matt had told Paul that it had been free for a week off camera, and that he had taken the news surprisingly well. But, as Matt and Noel spoke, a growling Paul could be heard in the tent, and he quickly appeared in his Hulk outfit, shocking fans. Viewers took to social media to share their surprise to see Paul in his weirdest costume yet … and that does mean something after seeing him just a few weeks ago dressed from head to toe as a country singer! paul hollywood acting as hulk was NOT what i expected to see today in the oven 😂 #GBBONovember 9, 2021 See more I never thought I’d see Paul Hollywood dressed as the Hulk #GBBONovember 9, 2021 See more Well, I didn’t expect to see Paul Hollywood dressed as the Hulk today, but there you go. #GBBONovember 9, 2021 See more Catching up and uh, Paul Hollywood running around pretending to be the Hulk is something I never thought I’d see in my whole lifeNovember 10, 2021 See more After getting over the shock of seeing Hulk Paul, fans were sad to see that it was Lizzie who left the competition after finding herself in the final two alongside Crystelle. The pair were in trouble after Giuseppe and Jurgen both continued to impress the judges with their baking, while Chigs had a brilliantly successful week and managed to earn the title of star baker. Lizzie was sent home this week, leaving Jurgen, Giuseppe and Crystelle to head to the semi-finals. (Image credit: Canal 4) Poor Lizzie was sad to have been left out of the quarterfinal competition, but she came off in style after creating a show that had the “finesse” that Paul and Prue had been looking for since the start of the series. Next week, Crystelle, Chigs, Jurgen and Giuseppe will all vie for a spot in the final … but who will qualify for the final three? The Great British Cake continues Tuesday November 16 at 8 p.m. on Channel 4.

