In Netflix’s “Passing”, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga play with racial ambiguityExBulletin



toggle legend Netflix 2021

Netflix 2021

I hadn’t thought of it in years, but when I planned Who passed, the new Netflix film adaptation of Nella Larsen’s classic book, a long-buried memory floated to the surface.

It was the end of the Sixties. I was a teenager, I attended the wedding in the garden of a close family friend. After the meal and the cake cutting, the bride’s aunt started chatting as we watched the couple float to the floor for their first dance. Suddenly she turned to me and said, “If you stopped wearing your hair this way (like a lot of people my age, I had an afro) you could do what I do in New York. , and just past! “

I’m sure my jaw dropped. “Why would I want it?” ” I asked. The aunt had platinum hair and blue-purple eyes, and those amazing eyes widened. “Because darling your life would be so Easier! “

I’m not sure it would have been, but I wasn’t interested in finding out. Separate myself from my family and friends so that I can live a white life? How would it be easier? No thanks.

Making life easier is of course the central theme of Who passed: both the 1929 book by Nella Larsen and the new 2021 film directed by Rebecca Hall. And Hall knows something about it; his mother’s light-skinned Detroit family has passed away, although his grandfather, “maybe he was Native American. Maybe he was a little black,” as she said Hollywood journalistby Tatiana Siegel. Hall’s mother, opera singer Maria ewing, lived most of her life in Europe and was married to a white Englishman, director Peter Hall.

Hall herself grew up in England as a white. “I have no experience of being a black person in America,” she added. “I don’t know what that does because I introduce myself as white, I travel the world as white… living in a racist society.” Which, she said, qualified her to adapt Larsen’s story to the screen. Producers Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi agreed, and their company Significant Productions supported the film.

If you haven’t read the book, here’s the story: Clare Kendry is a mixed race woman raised by her biracial father’s white aunts after his death. (Her black mother is long gone; the book doesn’t say how or why.) The aunts tolerated but did not kiss Clare, so as soon as she was an adult she fled their home and began to live as a white woman. Her pale skin and blonde hair attracted the attention of a wealthy and fanatic businessman who assumed she was white; she allowed him to assume, and they got married.

Clare became a mother, but was on the cusp of her daughter’s birth, hoping her child would be pale enough to pass, which would also keep her own secret safe. She was, and Clare decided not to have more children because the risk of being unmasked by a black baby would ruin her disappointment.

With that worry dispelled, Clare moves on in life happily enjoying the privilege of her pale skin and her husband’s money until she meets her childhood best friend, Irene Redfield, at a restaurant in London. hotel. Irene also passes, but only for a few hours, to have a cold drink on a hot day in a place which does not admit negroes as customers. After some astonishment that they saw each other again, the two reconnect, and things get complicated.

Clare’s renewed relationship with Irene awakens in her an interest in being part of or at least occasionally visiting the black community she has abandoned. This is where the central question of the film lies: can you get in and out of your racial identity? Clare’s frequent visits to the upscale neighborhoods of Irene’s family and invitations to social events hosted by Harlem’s black elite, even married to her unsuspecting white husband, say ‘yes’. Clare is greeted by Harlem’s chic, socially conscious crowd who seem to make being black a lot more interesting than the whitewashed and easier existence she chose for herself.

But as Irene initially suspected, things won’t end well. And Clare’s reappearance also raises internal and external tensions in Irene’s life. Suddenly, Clare’s risk-taking (or recklessness, depending on how you look at overtaking) Clare makes Irene feel calm and ordinary. The marriage with her handsome doctor husband whom she held so much is less perfect than it once was. Brian Redfield has been urging his wife for several years to agree to move from America to Brazil, which he says will be less toxic to blacks than lynch-happy America has proven. They are constantly fighting over whether their young sons should be protected from racism at a young age (Clare’s preference) or educated about it (Brian wants them to be warned of the ugly realities of the world). Both parents seek to protect their boys, but in opposite ways.

The film looks like a James Van DerZee Harlem Renaissance photo come to life. It is shot in black and white: a smart choice, because the changing tones make everything more, not less ambiguous. (Like some black viewers, I didn’t think Negga and Thompson looked like white women at all, but that’s part of the passing point is as much in the eye and mind of the beholder as it is in the intention of the beholder. going on.) Hall does a good job of describing the growing tension between the two old friends. At first, Clare needs Irene to step into the black social life she suddenly craves. But soon, she is invited to Harlem events on her own, and Irene begins to resent Clare’s exuberant presence in a social environment in which she had previously shone. Additionally, Clare and Brian Redfield seem to be enjoying each other’s company, which makes Clare suspect what exactly could be going on there.

As Irene thinks, at some point, “we all have a reputation for something.” Clare is turning black. Irene comes across as satisfied with her upper-middle-class life and her status as a doctor’s wife. America passes for a democratic nation, despite its relegation of its darkest citizens to a second-class existence. Ironically, after the 1920 census, the “mulatto” category, which indicated mixed ancestry, was dropped. Half-breeds like Clare and Larsen have become, on paper, non-existent for the government; they had to declare themselves one race or the other. One hundred years later, there was much more latitude on the census form; multiracial Americans can now identify all their ethnicities and races.)

In Larsen’s book, Clare is portrayed as a bundle of contradictions: warm and brittle, airy and desperate, self-revealing and calculating. “I don’t have good character or a sense of duty like you,” she warns Irene. “I’ll do anything, hurt someone to get what I want. I’m not safe.” Irene, still in the grip of their renewed friendship, does not believe her.

If she had, maybe the story could have ended very differently.

Passing airs on Netflix from November 10.