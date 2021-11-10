Astroworld’s nightmare reveals the truth about crowds

At the start of the summer, when so many people were dizzy at the thought of getting back together, I was shaken with apprehension of the gatherings to come. The cause was an HBO documentary about the Woodstock 99 music festival, which resulted in destructive hells, reported sexual assaults and three deaths. The film portrayed this disaster as both a product of its time, 90s dreams gone rotten, and an example of industry figures skimping on safety for a profit. After more than a year without many huge gigs, the history lesson looked like a warning of what could happen when they returned for good: that many people might act particularly recklessly, and many organizers in particular ways. opportunistic.

What happened last Friday at the Astroworld festival in Houston is shocking nonetheless. Eight attendees died and hundreds more were injured after crowds poured in at a party hosted by rapper Travis Scott, founder and face of the festival. As the public thronged, people experienced heart attacks, difficulty breathing, suspected drug overdoses and trampling. Videos appear to show members of the crowd shouting requests to stop the show, which continued even when an ambulance pushed through the crowd. Scott has expressed his horror and remorse, law enforcement is investigating what happened and several lawsuits have been filed as a result.

Concerts have sometimes become fatal over the decades, but to see a horrific one happening just as mass gatherings are making a comeback is particularly worrying. Some observers might even view the Astroworld tragedy as a reminder of how leaving home and joining thousands of others always comes with risks. But to speak of disasters together as if it were a dark tradition, or an inevitable side effect of the impulse to come together, only distracts from the reality that security is often something. thing under our control. Now is the time for the entertainment industry to consider how big events can dehumanize their attendees with deadly results.

You become one with the crowd, a participant in Astroworld Recount The New York Times, referring to the physical reality that a tight audience can severely restrict movement. A variety of factors can create the conditions for such crashes. The Astroworlds festival-style layout, with no assigned seats, is understood as a potentially dangerous configuration although it has become popular because it welcomes more participants. Earlier in the day, hundreds people walked through the doors, probably contributing to an enrollment exceeding 50,000 tickets sold and creating a higher density than expected.

To successfully manage such circumstances requires forethought, resources and vigilance. Prior to the event, the organizers’ medical supplier had prepared a 22-page planning document on how to handle emergencies. But the festival’s doctors and nurses were quickly overwhelmed, with hundreds injured and sick. Participants also reported that they were unable to call security guards for help. The plans may have been inadequate, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said at a press conference. Maybe the plans were good but they weren’t followed. It was perhaps quite another thing. The surveys will shed more light on these questions.

In the meantime, public attention has been focused on the role played by Scott, who is known to have tricked his followers into risky heckling at shows. He twice pleaded guilty to reckless or disorderly driving after asking Lollapalooza attendees to climb over barricades in 2015, and after police said he tried to incite a riot during a show in 2017 and that he had once infamously encouraged a spectator to jump off a theater balcony. The Astroworld 2019 festival saw stomping injuries, but Scott wasn’t exactly preaching caution in promoting his sequel: On Instagram, he written about longing for chaos after being locked up for so long. When the concert sold out in May, he posted, I AM MAKING A PLAN TOGETHER NOW TO GET MORE WILD. EVEN IF I HAVE TO KEEP THEM COLD.

A sense of chaos is part of the fun of so much live music, but even the loudest musicians have been known to calm things down when their supporters get out of hand. The history of the exuberant concerts is in part a history of artists setting standards and intervening, even Woodstock 99 featured The Offsprings Dexter Holland telling men to stop fumbling with surfer girls. Scott momentarily stopped the show on Friday when he spotted someone in need of help and noticed an ambulance in the crowd. But he quickly picked up on both times and continued to play for nearly 40 minutes after city officials declared an event with mass casualties. At one point he even berated the crowd, who asked me to stop? before plunging back into the music.

It’s, of course, impossible to say exactly how much of a difference Scott’s actions made or could have made. Some security experts have said that suddenly ending such a busy show could have caused a riot, but Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea told the Times that Scott should have taken a tactical break. Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, said she was not aware of any deaths prior to the show, and Scott posted a video on Instagram saying I just could never imagine the gravity of the situation. Either way, clips of the rapper performing within walking distance of incapacitated fans do not suggest that Scott proactively fostered an atmosphere of vigilance or care for those who had come to see him. In the Houston Chronicle, Basil Mirza Baig, whose brother, Danish Baig, was trampled to death, recalled what it felt like to music to keep playing as chaos unfolded: Travis Scott kept telling people to get away from it all. get angry. We were nothing to them.

It is common to see crowds in this manner as a big nothing, all undifferentiated bodies swaying as one. But the truth is, live music audiences are temporary communities that are shaped by their circumstances and made up of people with free will. In the heartbreaking videos that emerged from the ground at Astroworld, you see carefree onlookers climbing into ambulances. You also see people helping the injured, pleading with concert staff, and generally trying to sound the alarm. In each case, individuals acted against the supposed unique spirit of the crowd.

Reading the biographies of the victims is another way of remembering that a crowd is just a collection of humans with their own stories, their own loved ones, and their own desires. Two minors, one 14 and one 16, were among the dead, and the oldest of the eight deaths was only 27 years old. Their number includes an athlete, an artist and a future husband, and fear of death was probably not on their minds when they went to one of the first major music festivals held in over a year. . Promoters, artists and organizers are the ones who should think about the conditions they create and take advantage of so that the mass communion so many people aspire to do not become a nightmare.