Sony Pictures HR Director on Competition for Data Workers in Hollywood





Sony Pictures’ director of human resources said the competition is mounting and the salaries of data workers in Hollywood are rising.

The executive said studio CEO Tony Vinciquerra believes business relationships are thriving in the office.

Sony Pictures will return with vaccinated staff expected at the office three days a week. Returning to the office, perhaps one of Hollywood’s biggest challenges will be balancing the benefits of an in-person office environment with workers’ desire to retain some flexibility from the 20-month COVID pandemic. -19. Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO and Chairman Tony Vinciquerra strongly believes in the benefits of working in the same physical office space, division head of human resources Stacy Green told Insider for a story highlighting the key Hollywood HR managers. Even so, the studio won’t rush employees to work. “He truly believes that this is a mentoring and relationship business and that the sooner we can all work in the same space the better,” said Green. “But he’ll never make decisions faster than safety allows, and never make decisions faster than employees can adjust the way they’ve balanced their lives.” The next return-to-work phase for Sony Pictures, Green told Insider in late September, will involve three days a week in the office for corporate employees, assuming COVID-19 case rates remain low, in addition to the compulsory vaccination against COVID-19. Sony Pictures, one of the last independent studios in an increasingly vertically integrated actor landscape, was “in the midst of a reimagining” even before the pandemic hit, Green said. “It’s a very different approach both culturally from a Tokyo point of view, but also from an entertainment point of view,” she said of the studio, whose parent company is headquartered in Japan. Compared to big Hollywood companies, she said, “There’s a lot more stability, there’s a lot more empowerment, there’s a lot more inspiration, I think, in our roles.” Still, Sony is not immune to the phenomenon of the great resignation, which has seen many workers in all industries leave their jobs or look to opportunities at other companies. Making offers to potential employees is now an “extremely unpredictable” arena, Green said. “If you have a data and analytics director position, entertainment companies literally pay whatever they need to pay at this point,” Green said. Among the Sony Pictures employees who were leaving, the roles that attracted them offered between 20 and 50% more than their current salaries, she said. “Before, we were all against

Netflix



and their remuneration philosophy. And now it’s every man for himself, ”Green said. While office life in Hollywood is expected to pick up in 2022, television and film production has been back for over a year now. Sony Pictures has up to 2,000 people in the field every day. On the corporate side, Green pointed out that the company has tried to make sure studio employees feel seen amid the fatigue induced by the pandemic, echoing comments from WarnerMedia HR Director Jim Cummings , who identified burnout as the biggest barrier to staff motivation. “The hardest part about all of this is that all of our teams have outperformed during this time, we have had an incredible fiscal year, we have had incredible performance against all of our strategic goals during the year,” says Green. “And at the same time, as people are eager to get back into the office environment, they are exhausted. Many of them are working harder than they’ve ever done before. So it’s important that our employees feel that we truly respect their ability to empower themselves in their role, no matter where they are. ”

