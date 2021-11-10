5 concerts taking place at casinos in Southern California in November 2021 – Whittier Daily News





This November has some great entertainment options at Southern California casinos, from a free show with hair metal stars LA Guns to ventriloquism and vocals by Darci Lynne. Below are options for upcoming performances listed from the start of the month to the end. Morongo Casino Resort & Spa If you’re looking to have some funk before this weekend, Morris Day and The Time, featuring Young MC, will be performing on Thursday, November 11 at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. Morris Day and The Time are known for hits such as “Jungle Love” and “The Bird”, which appeared in Prince’s iconic film “Purple Rain”. Young MC’s flagship hit, “Bust a Move,” made its way into popular culture with films such as “Uncle Buck” and “The Blind Side,” as well as on the TV shows “Glee” and “Futurama. “. 8 p.m. Thursday November 11 49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. $ 20, plus fees. 951-755-5186, morongocasinoresort.com Fantasy Springs Resort Casino LA Guns will bring the sound of the Sunset Strip in the ’80s to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for a free show at Rock Yard on Friday, November 12. The band are known for hits like “The Ballad of Jayne,” “Jamais Assez,” and “Rip and Tear.” Their new album, “Checkered Past,” is due out later this month. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. Free, but guests must be at least 18 years old. 800-827-2946, fantasyspringsresort.com Pala Casino Spa and Resort The Modern Gentlemen will perform on Saturday, November 13 at the Pala Casino Spa and Resort. If you’re a fan of classic doo-wop melodies and harmonies, The Modern Gentlemen gives you a taste of what it would look like today. Frankie Valli first got the quartet together and they turned behind him before going out on their own. In 2018, they performed “Those Magic Changes” from the iconic movie “Grease” and “Since I Don’t Have You” alongside the Skyliners on PBS’s “Doo-Wop of Today”. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 13. 11154 Highway 76, Pala. $ 15, plus fees 800-585-3737, palacasino.com Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage Rapper and actor Ludacris will appear at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage on Saturday, November 20. Ludacris’ popularity grew with the flourishing Southern rap scene in the late 90s and early 2000s. Some of his hits include “Stand Up”, “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Money Maker”. He also appears in roles in the “Fast and Furious” films and plays a notorious antagonist in “Law and Order SVU”. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $ 45 to $ 75. 800-514-3849, aguacalientecasinos.com Pechanga Resort Casino Ventriloquist singer Darci Lynne brings her voice and puppets to the Pechanga Theater on Sunday, November 28. Lynne became the youngest winner of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 at the age of 12. Her rendition of “(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, sung from the point of view of Edna, her naughty old puppet, made Simon Cowell blush. 7:30 p.m. Sunday November 28, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $ 45 to $ 75. 888-810-9971, pechanga.com

