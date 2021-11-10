David Lynch pays tribute to Blue Velvet actor Dean Stockwell

David Lynch paid tribute to the late Dean Stockwell in a new YouTube video.

The actor starred in the Lynch classic in 1986Blue velvet as Ben, memorable singing “In Dreams” by Roy Orbison.

Stockwell died at the home of natural causes, this was confirmed by a statement provided by his family toDeadline. He was 85 years old.

In one of his regular weather forecast videos posted yesterday (November 9), Lynch said: In honor of the great Dean Stockwell, I would like to recommend “Honky Tonk, Part 1” by Bill Doggett today.

“This afternoon it will only be 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18 degrees Celsius and it will certainly be cloudy until this afternoon.

“This afternoon there will be clouds, but also a chance to have blue skies and golden sun along the way. Everyone is having a good day.

You can watch the video here:

Dean Stockwell also played a longtime role inQuantum leap, and his film and television career spanned over 70 years. Other credits includeSongs and lovers andThe long journey of a day into the night.

Tribute to Stockwell, actress Lydia Cornell tweeted: Rest in peace Dean Stockwell. What an incredible actor. He still had a flicker of mischievous humor in his eyes.

“I was honored to work with him on the Quantum Leap Pilot at @NBCUniversal with Scott Bakula.

During a low point in his career, Stockwell considered a pivot to real estate. However, actor Harry Dean Stanton landed him a role in Wim Wenders’ arthouse film.Paris, Texas.