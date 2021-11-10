Hollywood Orientalism Is Not About the Arab World | Movie theater

The recent release of Dune: Part One (2021), an American science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, has once again raised the thorny question of Hollywood’s misrepresentation of Arabs, Muslims and Islam. Film critics, especially from the Arab and Muslim world, rise up against their hobbyhorse over how Hollywood distorts them.

It’s time to check the reality out and come to terms with the fact that Hollywood, as an abstraction, is distorting everyone. He has no commitment to the truth. He made a lucrative business of deceiving the world. Native Americans, African Americans, Arabs, Asians, Latinx, Muslims, Africans, everyone on planet Earth is distorted for the simple reason that at the epicenter of Hollywood as an industry is a factual white narrator, virtual or fictional telling the world that it is the measure of truth and wisdom, of joy and entertainment.

Dune is now doing a bit of misrepresentation with the latest visual panache and state-of-the-art digital bravery and virtuosity. Set in the distant future in the midst of an interstellar dystopia, it is based on the 1965 science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert. In 1984, David Lynch made a film version of the novel to the dismay of critics. But Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation has received a lot of praise, from almost everyone except some Arab and Muslim film critics who think it misrepresents them and has a white savior fantasy. in his heart.

It does. It’s a classic white savior fantasy. But then what? What does this have to do with us Muslims, Arabs, Iranians, Pakistanis, Turks, Indians, Orientals as they call us? White American novelist, white Canadian filmmaker, and Burbank, Calif. Based mass media company Legendary Entertainment believe the entire universe needs a white savior who looks like actor Timothe Chalamet. What is it for us? All the power to them!

For Arabs and Muslims to run after these movies and ask why you twisted us, or why did you borrow from Islam without any recognition, or why did you choose a white actor in the lead role rather than a Indian, Pakistani or Egyptian Muhammad (as Ridley Scott once said) sounds the wrong way, as we say in Persian.

Accessories are not people

The Arabs are not real people in these works of fiction. The Arrakis of Dune are not Iraqis in their homeland. They are figurative, metaphorical and metonymic. They are a simple synecdoche for a literary historiography of American Orientalism. These are models of tropes that are there for the white narrator to tell his triumphant story.

The world at large will fall into a trap if we start arguing with these fictitious white callers and telling them that we really are not who they think we are. It is not just a losing battle. It’s a bad battle. This is not where the real battle line is.

You don’t fight Hollywood with critical arguments. You fight Hollywood with Akira Kurosawa, Satyajit Ray, Abbas Kiarostami, Elia Suleiman, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Moufida Tlatli, Ousmane Sembne, Yasujir Ozu, Guillermo del Toro, Mai Masri, ad gloriam. You don’t fight misrepresentation. You flag, celebrate and polish performances that are works of art.

What difference would it make if you had to choose Riz Ahmed, Dev Patel or Rami Malek instead of Timothe Chalamet for the lead role in Dune? How would that have solved the problem?

We are dealing with a huge machinery in Hollywood that continues to spin around, producing stronger doses of fantasy to keep alive the illusion that it is the epicenter of the universe. If you throw Sydney Poitier or Denzel Washington at him, he will digest them and still spit out the same delusional fantasies. So if you want to fight this machine, you have to switch to another storyteller, farther from Hollywood. A single photo of a Kiarostami or an Ozu will melt mountains of snowflakes in Hollywood. You don’t make lying better with cosmetic creams. You correct the objective with truth.

The late Jack Shahin has spent his precious life documenting such Hollywood abuses. He showcased his findings in his 2001 book, Reel Bad Arabs: How Hollywood Vilifies a People, which in 2006 was turned into a documentary. Other more detailed reviews of these false claims have accumulated over the years. To what end?

It all started in 1921. In October of the same year, the silent romantic drama, The Sheik (pronounced like the French word Chic), premiered in the United States and Europe. Over the next 100 years, 1921-2021, from Sheik to Dune, Hollywood had a ball that it produced and promoted one delusional fantasy after another about Arabs and the wider Muslim world. But what does this have to do with us real Arabs and Muslims?

The question to ask

The question Arabs and Muslims must ask themselves is precisely the question James Baldwin asked about half a century ago when exposing the dark subconscious of whites:

The question you need to ask yourself, said Baldwin, the question the white population needs to ask is why was it necessary to have a nigger in the first place. Because I’m not an N ****. I am a man. But if you think I’m an N ****, that means you need it. And you have to find out why. The future of the country depends on it.

Today, Arabs and Muslims must turn that question around and ask themselves why it matters to them what an irreparably racist culture thinks of them. Why this concern with the Hollywood portrayal of Arabs and Muslims or anyone else for that matter? The longer Arabs and Muslims delay asking the same question by simply replacing blacks with Arabs, the more paradoxically they prolong the capacity of Hollywood’s white supremacy to torment them, to perpetrate epistemic violence, to put them on the line. defensive and make them wonder if they are what Hollywood is. think they are.

Is Dune a White Savior Tale? Arab or Muslim film critics ask themselves above all. Of course it is. So what? Of course, Hollywood chose to throw a dashing Rudolf Valentino out of his time in Dune to go save the Arabs from themselves. What’s new?

Frank Herbert’s novel was inspired by Islam, they also say. Frank Herbert did no such thing. He couldn’t tell Islam from a hole in the wall. He drew on the orientalist fantasies of Islam, not Islam. No Muslim can even agree on what Islam is, let alone two Hollywood orientalists.

I have looked at most of Hollywood’s fantasies about the Muslim world and found nothing there that remotely concerns me as a Muslim or Iranian. Nothing.

These films are like English translations of Rumi that I sometimes meet. Looking at these translations I can never tell what the original poem is and have spent my life reading and teaching Rumi back and forth. Because Rumi’s English translations are truly acts of piety by well-meaning Americans trying to find a decent spiritual path attributed to Rumi and I find nothing wrong with them, for Americans. However, this has nothing to do with me or anyone who reads Rumis’s work in its original.

Years ago, in my 2009 book Post-Orientalism Knowledge and Power in a Time of Terror, I wrote that throughout his magnificent life, Edward Said had a fictitious white interlocutor sitting in his mind that he was trying to convince that the Palestinians had been harmed unless and until this fictional character was fully convinced that indeed the Palestinians were harmed, the Palestinians were not harmed.

But we’re done with this fictional character sitting inside the best of our critical thinkers. Perhaps the most eloquent spokesperson for the Palestinian cause died without being convinced that he had convinced this fruit of his own imagination of the most brutal fact in his history. We have long since changed this interlocutor. We don’t talk to him anymore. It is fictitious. He is not real.

The border fictions separating East and West, Hollywood and Bollywood, have dissolved into cyberspace. They make no sense in a reality in which how a fantasy of white saviors can tickle the fantasies of its white audience has little significance to the rest of humanity as a whole. They need their white saviors. It’s a psychotic disposition. We can only wish them a speedy recovery.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.