Before Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy, New Orleans Festival Showed How Quickly Things Can Go Wrong | Keith spera

New Orleans has never seen a music festival tragedy comparable to last weekend’s disaster at rapper Travis Scotts Astroworld in Houston, where eight people died and hundreds were injured.

But, coincidence or not, Scott was in attendance at a local event that demonstrated how quickly things can go wrong.

On the scorching afternoon of September 7, 2019, around 15,000 fans showed up for New Orleans rapper Lil Waynes Lil Weezyana Fest on the grounds of the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena.

HOUSTON (AP) At least eight people have died and many more have been injured in what officials described as a crowd surge at the Astrowor…

Promoted by Live Nation, the same international entertainment powerhouse that produced the doomed Astroworld WeezyAna Fest was tormented from the start.

The organizers seemed unprepared for such a large crowd on a day with a heat index hovering around 100 degrees. Vendors charged $ 4 for a 16-ounce bottle of water. Even at this price, bottled water ran out; there were no free water points or shade.

Some fans in the dense crowd succumbed to the heat and required medical attention. The audience became restless. At one point, the stage host announced, “I need everyone to be cool. Don’t push or we’ll close this (expletive).”

Then, between Meek Mill and Travis Scott’s performances, some people thought they heard gunshots (police will later determine that no shots were fired). Maybe there was a fight.

Whatever the cause, thousands of fans inside a boarded up VIP area and adjacent general admission area suddenly panicked. Two separate mass shoves ensued. People have fled to the perimeter fence, have tumbled over the barricades, have been pushed around, fall, are trampled.

For those caught up in the chaos, it was terrifying.

The wave of humanity hit a row of concession stands like a tsunami, knocking down tables, fences and a medical tent.

As the line between order and anarchy dissolved, some fans looted money from vendors’ tip jars and cash registers. Fearing for their safety, the dealers fled.

Ambulances transported two festival-goers to a hospital. Many others were treated on site for cuts and bruises.

After the scuffles, the show continued, possibly because organizers feared the cancellation might cause further problems. Scott, despite a reputation for encouraging bad behavior, performed without incident, as did Lil Wayne.

Afterwards, the festival grounds looked like a tornado. But everyone left alive.

Unfortunately, that was not the case at Astroworld last Friday. Eight people died as of Wednesday.

A father pressed by other fans passed out and fell with his 9-year-old son on his shoulders. When he recovered, multiple media reported, his son was gone. In the confusion, the boy had been trampled on and then taken to hospital as John Doe, where, as of this writing, he is still fighting for his life.

As investigators attempt to determine what caused the Astroworld disaster, they will examine the festival’s planning, setup, emergency procedures, security and medical staff, as well as the behavior of Scott and the crowd. .

Unfortunately, this was not the first time, nor possibly the last, that fans have died at festivals or concerts.

Eleven fans died rushing to a The Who concert in Cincinnati in 1979.

In August 1988, two fans died while Guns N ‘Roses was performing at the Monsters of Rock Festival on a muddy circuit in Castle Donington, England.

On January 18, 1991, three fans died in a crush during an AC / DC general admission concert in Salt Lake City.

Nine people were trampled and crushed to death during the performance of Pearl Jams at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on June 30, 2000.

Twenty-one people died and hundreds were injured at the Love Parade electronic dance music festival in Germany on July 24, 2010.

Long before I took cover behind a Ferris wheel at Lil WeezyAna Fest two years ago, I felt fear at concerts.

Age often determines whether a concert attendee says it’s crazy! as a compliment or a complaint. These days, I stay at the limit of general admission crowds, avoiding the madness.

But as a young music fan, just like Astroworld fans, I wanted to get closer to the stage, to be closer to the artists who made the music that I loved.

At a Journey concert in 1983 at Tad Gormley Stadium, my cousins ​​and I spent the afternoon sneaking through the dense crowd to the stage.

I did the same at a general admission Rush show at UNO Lakefront Arena in 1984, and a Judas Priest general admission concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

During this Judas Priest show, the arena floor was littered with shattered glass from contraband alcohol bottles. Pressed closely, the rowdy crowd surged in and swayed back and forth; staying upright was a challenge. It was scary.

Such aggressive and belligerent concert crowds cause problems. The audience at Woodstock 99 seemed determined to perpetuate the violence and chaos. The same goes for the crowd at the murderous 1988 Guns N Roses show in England.

Performers can contribute to public aggression. Even before Travis Scott was born, Guns N Roses proudly wore the mantle of the world’s most dangerous band.

Now playing solid two-hour plus shows that start on time for well-behaved middle-aged fans, Guns N ‘Roses was once a traveling riot waiting to happen.

The shows started late. The audience violently danced the slam. Mercurial frontman Axl Rose sometimes stepped off the stage.

Danger and unpredictability were part of the attraction. As a result, some Guns N Roses shows were exhilarating. And some ended badly.

Angered by a fan filming a video, Rose stormed off and rioted at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Missouri on July 2, 1991. He interrupted an August 1992 concert at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, triggering another destructive riot. .

An unstable performer coupled with poor planning is a recipe for disaster. During a disorganized Guns N Roses show on a race track in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1991, I found myself stuck in a claustrophobic crush of fans at the entrance; security pulled panicked people through the turnstiles without even checking tickets.

Someone later hit Rose with a block of mud. He left the scene and threatened not to return; he finally did. But less than a week later, he sparked a riot in Missouri.

Travis Scott, like Rose before him, encourages, or at least attracts, chaos. How much of the blame he deserves for what happened at Astroworld needs to be determined.

At WeezyAna Fest and as a last-minute replacement for Childish Gambino at the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park, Scott performed without incident.

But he was arrested for inciting rabies during past performances. The public picks up on these dangerous signals.

The 50,000-strong crowd at Astroworld skewed the youngsters and turned on both the cheerful excitement type and the aggressive type.

Earlier today, some people walked through metal detectors and rushed into a VIP entrance; the mounted police finally restored order.

But the bad energy spilled over into Scott’s performance that night.

Crowds often flock more violently at the start of a show, when excitement and anticipation peaks. At Astroworld, a countdown excited audiences just before Scott took the stage.

Like Guns N Roses once did, he’s been playing with fire for years. And this time he burned himself.