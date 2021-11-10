Campaign aims to end plastics in Hollywood on and off screen





A new analysis of Norman Lear Center USC Annenberg and ordered by the Coalition Against Plastic Pollution shows that many popular TV shows airing in 2019 and 2020 feature single-use plastics. The report is part of a larger campaign urging Hollywood to swap single-use, on-screen items for more sustainable alternatives. The report, part of the campaign Flip the script on plastics, analyzed 32 TV shows that aired from 2019 to 2020, including “You”, “Little Fires Everywhere”, “Succession” and “NCIS”. The researchers found that each episode contained at least one single-use item, and the average was 28 single-use items per episode. In total, they found over 2,300 single-use plastic items in just 64 episodes. The researchers also found that for 93% of the episodes, disposing of single-use plastic was not indicated. They note that this can create a “magically disappearing rubbish” tale that does not address the harmfulness of these items. For the cases where the characters got rid of the waste, 80% of the time, this elimination was done by rubbish. “Decades of research show that scripted entertainment plays a powerful role in shaping our social norms, attitudes and behaviors on a wide variety of health and social issues,” said Dana Weinstein, project specialist at the ‘USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center. “So, entertainment can be a very effective way to model sustainable practices and systems.” According to the report, in the United States alone, people throw away 30 million tonnes of plastic per year, and single-use plastic is the biggest source of pollution in the world. As such, the researchers and the Plastic Pollution Coalition want to encourage Hollywood to stop showing such widespread use of plastic onscreen in hopes of encouraging more sustainable lifestyles offscreen. “We are shaped and formed by what we watch. The media has the power to reimagine the world and chart the course towards a world without regenerative, reusable, refillable, healthy and prosperous plastic for all living things, if only we commit and act now, ”said Dianna Cohen, co -Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition. The Plastic Pollution Coalition is now working with actors, showrunners and writers in hopes of creating TV shows with less single-use plastics and more dialogue on the issue. Some of the report’s recommendations include swapping these disposable items for reusable alternatives, adding a dialogue about plastics, and more in-depth presentation of the life cycle of these items, from fossil fuel extraction to disposal. in landfill. The coalition is already working with big names in Hollywood, including Sergio Arau, Yareli Arizmendi, Ed Begley, Jr., Jack Bender, Jeff Bridges, Fran Drescher, Jeff Franklin, Jake Kasdan, Mandy Moore, Kyra Sedgwick and Alfre Woodard to make advance the campaign. against single-use plastics on the screen. “It’s essential to show the world what we need, where fruits and vegetables are unpackaged and other food and drink served in reusable, non-toxic, non-plastic materials,” said Mandy Moore, actress, singer and songwriter. “This initiative is an exciting way to change popular culture about the role plastic plays in our lives.” From your Articles site Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecowatch.com/plastic-pollution-tv-movies-2655532719.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos