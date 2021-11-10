Royal assistant says Meghan anticipated leaked letter from father

Britain’s Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS / Toby Melville

LONDON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – British royal Meghan told a former senior collaborator that a handwritten letter she wrote to her father could be leaked to the press and therefore was “meticulous” in her choice words, the London Court of Appeal said. said Wednesday.

The disclosure has come to court as the Mail on Sunday seeks to overturn a ruling it violated Meghan’s privacy and copyright by publishing parts of the letter she wrote to Thomas Markle in August 2018, three months after her marriage to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson. Read more

Earlier this year, a High Court judge ruled in his favor without a trial and said the newspaper should print a front-page apology and pay its legal bills.

Appealing the ruling over a three-day hearing, Mail lawyers argued that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had always known the letter could be disclosed, and said evidence from her former communications chief, Jason Knauf, were proof of that.

In a witness statement, Knauf said the Duchess had indicated that she recognized Markle could make the letter public and had “worked on every detail that could be handled”.

“She asked me to review the text of the letter, saying ‘Obviously everything I wrote is understood that it could be disclosed, so I was meticulous in my choice of words, but please let me know if anything stands out for you as a liability, ”his release said.

Mail attorney Andrew Caldecott also cited text messages Meghan sent to Knauf claiming that she had decided to use the word ‘Dad’ to start the letter because ‘in the unfortunate event of her fleeing, it would shoot on the sensitive strings “.

“If he discloses it, then it is on his conscience (sic) but at least the world will know the truth,” the message said, according to the lawyer.

‘ABSURD’

In her witness statement, Meghan, 40, said it was “absurd” to suggest that just because she thought it was possible for her father to leak the letter, she thought it was likely that ‘he would.

“I didn’t think my father would sell or disclose the letter, mainly because that wouldn’t bring it to light,” she said. She also explained how she decided to write the letter only after discussions with two royals, called only A and B.

Meghan wrote the five-page handwritten letter to Markle following a relationship breakdown in the run-up to her marriage, which her father missed due to poor health and after admitting to posing for photos paparazzi.

The newspaper, which published extracts in February 2019, argued that Markle wanted the letter to be public in response to anonymous comments from Meghan’s friends in interviews with US magazine People.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year, fell out with the rest of the Windsors after giving an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they accused an anonymous royal of racism and Meghan said her plea for help had been ignored. Read more

Knauf is now the Managing Director of the Royal Foundation, the main charity vehicle of Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate. The Times newspaper reported in March that it had raised concerns about Meghan’s intimidation of staff, allegations it rejected. Read more

If the Mail wins the appeal, which is due to end on Thursday, the case will go to a trial in which Meghan and her father are likely to testify.

Lawyers for the Duchess said the appeal should be dismissed as a lawsuit would allow a further invasion of her privacy, while the Mail would profit from the “media circus that would inevitably result”.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.